State Briefs

Court may step in to districts case

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court signaled Monday that it may get involved in the process of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional districts boundaries, as the state runs up against the primary schedule to adjust the boundaries to account for a decade of demographic shifts.

The state Supreme Court, in a 5-2 decision, put a hold on a lower court’s consideration of proposals for a new map and said it would hear arguments on whether to exercise its authority over the process.

Democrats had asked the court to exercise its “extraordinary jurisdiction” in the matter.

A Commonwealth Court judge, Patricia McCullough, has held three days of hearings on competing proposals for new district boundaries submitted to the court after Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers deadlocked.

More than a dozen were submitted by Republican lawmakers, Democratic lawmakers, Wolf, partisan groups and good-government groups.

However, Democrats had argued that McCullough — a Republican — should not issue an order adopting a particular map that she selects.

Rather, they said she should merely provide a recommendation to the state Supreme Court of a map to adopt.

In 1992, when lawmakers deadlocked, the state Supreme Court named a Commonwealth Court judge to be a “special master” who then held hearings and provided a recommendation to the high court.

A 5-2 Democratic majority sits on the state Supreme Court.

Cosby asks court not to revive case

PHILADELPHIA — A lawyer for Bill Cosby asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his criminal sex assault case.

The 84-year-old actor and comedian has been free since June, when a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his conviction and released him from prison after nearly three years.

The state’s highest court found that Cosby believed he had a nonprosecution agreement with a former district attorney when he gave damaging testimony in the accuser’s 2005 lawsuit. That testimony later led to his arrest in 2015.

Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean says the case rests on a narrow set of facts that should not interest the Supreme Court.

“Notwithstanding the commonwealth’s warning of imminent catastrophic consequences, the Cosby holding will likely be confined to its own ‘rare, if not entirely unique’ set of circumstances, making review by this court particularly unjustified,” she wrote in the 15-page response filed Monday.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Kevin Steele’s attempt to revive the case is a long shot. The U.S. Supreme Court accepts fewer than 1% of the petitions it receives. At least four justices on the nine-member court would have to agree to hear the case.

Three are taken to hospitals after fire

WATTSBURG — Three people were taken to hospitals after a reported explosion and fire at a propane supplier in northwestern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers in Erie County said the blaze at Lowbucs Propane in Venango Township near Wattsburg was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Officials say two patients were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Buffalo with reported 2nd degree burns over 50% of their bodies. Another patient was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamot.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0