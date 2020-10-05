State Briefs

Voter services restored
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials said online voter services were restored early Monday after a contractor’s computer problem took down the online voter registration and mail ballot application system for less than two days.
The Wolf administration said an equipment failure at a data center caused online outages for the Department of State, the state liquor board and other state government entities.
Officials said work to bring the other agencies back online was continuing, including the Department of State’s professional licensing services.
The outages began late Saturday and the voting services were restored about 7 a.m. Monday.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the problem has been with a contractor’s equipment and there was no evidence of “malicious interference.”
The outage also affected online services for the Revenue and Human Services departments.
4 firefighters injured in fire
PITTSBURGH — Four firefighters were injured battling a blaze in an apartment building in Pittsburgh over the weekend, authorities said.
Fire crews were called to extinguish a fire in a third-floor apartment in the South Side Slopes neighborhood about 8 p.m. Sunday but found heavy flames in the rear of the structure and evacuated the building.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there was one mayday call for a firefighter trapped inside and two other collapses occurred in the rear of the building.
Hissrich said four firefighters were taken to hospitals, two with shoulder injuries, one with a laceration and one with a minor burn. Mayor Bill Peduto said in a Twitter message that it “appears all will be OK.”
Peduto said the building collapsed, and Hissrich said two adjoining structures had major smoke and water damage.
Residents were able to escape to safety and no other injuries were reported, officials said. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
Teen killed, 1 wounded in shooting
PHILADELPHIA — Police on Monday were seeking a suspect after a double shooting left a 15-year-old dead and an 18-year-old critically wounded.
The shooting took place Sunday night in the Girard Park section of the city.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head and the left thigh and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.
The 18-year-old was shot in the back and was in critical condition at the medical center, police said.
The victims’ names have not been released.
The investigation was ongoing.
Man shot, killed in parking lot
PHILADELPHIA — A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Philadelphia home improvement store in the middle of the day, authorities said.
The 21-year-old was hit nine times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. Monday in the Lowe’s parking lot in south Philadelphia, police said.
The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after the shooting. His name wasn’t immediately released. No arrests were immediately reported.
The homicide appeared to be the 356th of the year in Philadelphia, equaling the toll for all of last year with the homicide rate running 38% ahead of last year in the city, according to the police tally.
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in slayingsHOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty if a man is convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home earlier this year.
Isaiah Payne, 32, of Philadelphia is charged in the deaths of 28-year-old Mikal Jackson-Stevenson and 52-year-old Natalie Washington in Altoona in May.
District Attorney Pete Weeks gave notice Friday that prosecutors consider capital punishment warranted in the case of a first-degree murder conviction because there were multiple victims and drug laws were allegedly violated.
The (Altoona) Mirror reports that defense attorney Richard Corcoran acknowledged receipt of the aggravating circumstances Friday and said he will be working on a defense.
Authorities alleged in a preliminary hearing in August that the defendant was involved in a drug dispute with the male victim.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!