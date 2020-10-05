State Briefs

The investigation was ongoing.

Man shot, killed in parking lot

PHILADELPHIA — A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Philadelphia home improvement store in the middle of the day, authorities said.

The 21-year-old was hit nine times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. Monday in the Lowe’s parking lot in south Philadelphia, police said.

The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after the shooting. His name wasn’t immediately released. No arrests were immediately reported.

The homicide appeared to be the 356th of the year in Philadelphia, equaling the toll for all of last year with the homicide rate running 38% ahead of last year in the city, according to the police tally.

Prosecutors to seek death penalty in slayingsHOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty if a man is convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home earlier this year.

Isaiah Payne, 32, of Philadelphia is charged in the deaths of 28-year-old Mikal Jackson-Stevenson and 52-year-old Natalie Washington in Altoona in May.