State Briefs

Philly man admits to scheme
NEWARK, N.J. — A Philadelphia man admitted Wednesday that he orchestrated a $2 million scheme in which he falsely promised to sell personal protective equipment.
Guaravjit Singh, 26, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey. He now faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 10.
Beginning in May 2020, Singh induced 10 victims to send him more than $2 million overall that he was supposed to use to obtain personal protective equipment, prosecutors said. But he failed to provide anything and instead spent the money on personal expenses — such as online gaming — and also transferred funds to his brokerage account.
In one instance, Singh made an agreement that called for him to be paid about $7.1 million in exchange for about 1.5 million medical gowns, which were to be sourced to New York City. The victims wired him $712,500 as a down payment but he did not deliver the items, and then made more misrepresentations and excuses to the victims while falsely ensuring them they would receive the medical gowns.
Defense seeks to bar capital punishment
HOLIDAYSBURG — Defense attorneys are asking a Pennsylvania judge to bar prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against a man charged in the 2018 smothering death of a 16-month-old child, citing a psychiatrist’s conclusion that he was only 19 and had the brain development of a juvenile.
Drue Burd, now 22, of Altoona, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation and related charges in the May 2018 death of 16-month-old Angela Beard. Prosecutors alleged that he told investigators he put his hand over the child’s mouth and nose to make her fall asleep.
A defense psychiatrist said a 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision barring the death penalty for juveniles was based on factors such as uneven brain development making juveniles impulsive and less likely to assess risk. Newer research indicates that the same kind of traits apply to those between 18 and 21 years old, she said.
Assistant District Attorney Derek Elensky said decisions by the state and U.S. high courts still support the death penalty as an option for a 19-year-old defendant.
Prosecutors earlier argued that the death penalty would be warranted if Burd is convicted of first-degree murder because of the victim’s age and the presence of another felony charge. Elensky said Tuesday that in the event of a first-degree conviction, the defense can argue for a life term without possibility of parole rather than execution.
The judge says she expects to rule within 90 days, and Burd’s case will likely be slated for trial early next year.
Associated Press