State Briefs

House votes against taking up gun bill

HARRISBURG — An effort by Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania to ban owning, selling or making high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms went nowhere Wednesday as state House Republicans again displayed their opposition to gun restriction proposals.

The state House of Representatives voted 111-87 against the effort by Democratic Rep. Danielle Friel Otten of Chester County to take up the bill after Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff argued it should have to go through a committee first.

The bill has spent more than a year in the Judiciary Committee, where Chairman Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, has bottled up most proposals to regulate or restrict firearms.

During floor debate, Otten said the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday created a “moral obligation to act, today, before this happens one more time.”

Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, listed communities across Pennsylvania that have recently been the site of gun violence.

The bill would not apply retroactively and result in people losing firearms they already lawfully bought, McClinton said.

Benninghoff, R-Centre, responded that because of the “magnitude” of the proposal it “needs to be vetted through the committee process” so that lawmakers can “get it right.”

Just one Republican, Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County, and one Democrat, Rep. Chris Sainato of Lawrence County, crossed party lines in the vote to suspend the rules to allow the measure to be considered.

Both men are in swing districts and expected to face tough reelection campaigns this fall.

Youth charged with attempted murder

COATESVILLE — Prosecutors have announced attempted murder and other charges against a 16-year-old in the stabbing of another student at a high school near Philadelphia that reportedly stemmed from a fight over a vape cartridge.

Police were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a student was reported stabbed in a second-floor bathroom. The Chester County prosecutor's office said he had multiple stab wounds to the neck, shoulder, armpit and lower back.

Prosecutors said a witness told investigators that the victim “believed the defendant had stolen a vape cigarette cartridge from him and wanted to fight." Prosecutors said the two met in a bathroom but a teacher came in and dispersed the crowd, so the two and other students moved to another bathroom where the pair began to fight.

“A video of the fight was posted on social media and the defendant is seen stabbing the victim multiple times with an item gripped in his right hand," prosecutors said. In addition, prosecutors said, “a knife covered in blood" was recovered at the school. The suspect fled but turned himself in to the police later in the day.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the youth was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon on school property, possessing instruments of crime, and related counts. He was ordered held at the Chester County Youth Center in lieu of $750,000 bail pending a June 1 preliminary hearing.

Survivor of WWII POW massacre dies

MOUNT JOY — Harold Billow, 99, the last known survivor of a World War II POW massacre during the Battle of the Bulge, will be laid to rest Thursday in Pennsylvania.

Billow, who died May 17, was attached to the Army’s 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion when his unit surrendered and he was taken prisoner by Waffen SS soldiers as German forces launched an offensive in Belgium to try to change the war's tide in December 1944.

According to various accounts, the Germans opened fire on the unarmed prisoners in a field, killing more than 80 in what came to be known as the Malmedy Massacre.

“As soon as the machine gun started firing, I went face down in the snow," Billow told Lancaster Online in 2019.

He played dead as the Germans checked for survivors.

"Anybody that showed signs of life, they would point-blank shoot them in the head to finish them off,” Billow said.

Billow said he stayed there for several hours before he and other survivors bolted. He made his way through hedgerows before reaching the safety of American lines.

After the war, he was called to testify at a war crimes trial in which 43 German soldiers were sentenced to death for the Malmedy Massacre. However, they were eventually released after investigators determined U.S. guards had coerced confessions.

