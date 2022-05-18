 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Briefs

Man pleads to homicide outside stadium

GREENSBURG — A man has pleaded guilty to homicide in a shooting death outside a western Pennsylvania stadium during the closing minutes of a high school football game more than 2½ year ago.

Court records indicate that a guilty plea was recorded Tuesday for Greg Harper, 43, of Jeannette, to a charge of third-degree murder in Westmoreland County Court. Counts of first-degree murder and reckless endangering were dismissed.

Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey told the Tribune-Review that entering the general plea was a difficult decision for his client, whose trial had been set to begin this week. “We’ll have a lot of mitigation to offer at sentencing,” Thomassey said.

Dameian Williams, 48, was killed in the Friday night shooting in September 2019 outside McKee Stadium in Jeannette as Jeannette High School and Imani Christian were playing. The gunfire prompted evacuation of the 1,500 spectators. The game was called with less than four minutes remaining and Jeannette leading 48-0

Police said in a criminal complaint that Harper said Williams approached him to talk outside the stadium, then hit him twice in the head, knocking him to the ground, after which he drew a weapon and fired. Williams died the following morning at a hospital.

Thomassey called the resolution the “appropriate outcome" of the case. Harper is to be sentenced in about 90 days.

