State Briefs

Technical issues delay COVID data

The state Department of Health said its National Electronic Disease Surveillance System experienced technical delays for a second straight day Tuesday, resulting in no COVID-19 case data updates.

The PA-NEDSS system did provide updated deaths data, with Cumberland County reporting one death Monday and two deaths Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 95 in Tuesday's report, up one from Sunday. There are 19 adults in intensive care (up two from Sunday) and 17 on ventilators (the same as Sunday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

"Tomorrow, we anticipate sharing a three-day update report to showcase all COVID-19 cases reported between Sunday through Tuesday," Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said in an email. "That report will be generated on our dashboard and shared through our daily press release."

Franklin County reports 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down five from Sunday), with five of 26 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down six from Sunday), with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 77 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 37 adults in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

Pittsburgh announces vaccine mandate

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city employees who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 22 could be fired, the mayor announced, building on an earlier vaccine mandate for new hires.

City workers must be two weeks past the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to be considered in compliance with the new policy. Workers who remain unvaccinated by the deadline and who do not obtain a medical or religious exemption could face “employment actions,” including unpaid leave or termination, under the order signed by outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto.

Peduto cited continuing high rates of COVID-19 transmission in Allegheny County, of which Pittsburgh is a part.

“It is our responsibility to act collectively to protect both our employees and the public so that we can move on and continue our recovery from the pandemic,” Peduto, a Democrat who lost in the May primary election, said in a statement Monday.

Pittsburgh's vaccine mandate — which follows one in Allegheny County announced in September — faced immediate pushback, with the head of the police union pledging legal action.

In New York City, about 9,000 municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday.

Pittsburgh has nearly 3,300 employees. A spokesperson said Tuesday that the city does not have an accurate count of how many employees have already gotten the shot because, under the old policy, only nonunion employees had to report their vaccine status.

Judge: DA can't drop charge in shooting

YORK — A Pennsylvania judge once again denied a county prosecutor’s request to drop a misdemeanor charge against a former police officer who shot a man in handcuffs outside a bank 2½ years ago.

York County President Judge Maria Musti Cook issued the ruling Monday in the case of former officer Stuart Harrison, 59, who is charged with simple assault in the May 2018 shooting outside the Spring Grove bank, the York Daily Record reported.

Prosecutors argued that they could no longer prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt following the 2019 death of a key witness. Cook, however, said about 80% of criminal cases before the court lack an independent witness and that wasn't a valid reason to end the prosecution.

The judge also denied a bid to drop the charge last year, saying it was inappropriate for county prosecutors to “usurp the role of the sentencing court or even a fact-finder.” Prosecutors have 30 days to file an appeal.

Harrison, a former Southwestern Regional officer who had been on the force for more than 15 years, said he meant to use a stun gun when he shot the 33-year-old suspect in the leg. State police said the stun gun and firearm were being worn on different sides of the officer's belt and were different colors and weights.

Harrison served as the certified firearms instructor for the Southwestern Regional Police Department, which disbanded at the end of 2019.

Authorities said the defendant sought $500,000 from a bank teller but didn’t have ID or an account. His mother said he had been released from a psychiatric unit the day before and was confused. He pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and disorderly conduct and was placed on probation.

He and his mother have opposed the move to drop the case against the officer, saying he should be facing even more serious charges, and have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force.

Chris Ferro, one of Harrison’s attorneys, said he is otherwise ready to proceed to trial.

“We’ve been prepared for years now, judge,” Ferro said. “Nothing has changed.”

Scranton teachers poised to strike

SCRANTON — Teachers in the Scranton School District were poised to strike on Wednesday after failing to reach an agreement with the district on a new contract to replace one that expired more than four years ago.

Teachers have been working under the terms of a contract that expired in 2017, with their last pay raise coming a year before that. Their union, the Scranton Federation of Teachers, notified the school district last week that a strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Educators were expected to picket at most schools.

Negotiators for the union and the district met with a state mediator on Monday, but the talks did not produce an agreement. Afterward, hundreds of district employees, students and parents packed a school board meeting, with teachers chanting “Fair contract now!”

“You don’t care about our kids,” elementary art teacher Jennifer Felter told board members and administrators. “You have no soul.”

District solicitor John Audi has said the sides are $13 million apart on a new contract, and contended the union had not budged from its negotiating position after nearly 50 meetings.

At issue is the financially strapped district’s recovery plan, which says that any raises for teachers must come from savings elsewhere in the contract. Teachers oppose a health care proposal they say would financially cripple them.

The district said it will yank health insurance coverage from striking employees during the walkout. Employees called it a heartless decision, saying some employees or their family members are scheduled for cancer treatments or surgeries.

The teachers last went on strike in 2015 and were out for 11 days.

Defense begins in corruption trial

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors put on sufficient trial evidence over four weeks to send corruption charges against a powerful Philadelphia labor leader and city council member to a jury, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The judge rejected a defense request to dismiss the case against union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty and Philadelphia council member Bobby Henon.

However, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl agreed to drop charges against Dougherty linked to an alleged bribe involving a set of new windows for Henon’s chief of staff. The trial then moved to the defense phase.

Prosecutors hope to prove that Dougherty kept Henon in a $70,000-a-year union job so he could influence Henon's work at City Hall. Defense lawyers insist there's been no undue influence and say the city allows council members to hold outside jobs.

Dougherty has steered more than $30 million over the years to mostly Democratic candidates, and his brother sits on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

He faces a second trial on charges he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which he leads.

Jurors have heard wiretaps of his phone calls to Henon, Mayor Jim Kenney and others. And prosecutors closed their case Tuesday afternoon by playing a conversation between Dougherty and the mayor in November 2015, the month he took office, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

During the call, Dougherty says of Henon, “he's on my payroll.”

The defense case is expected to last one to three days.

