 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Briefs

  • Updated
  • 0

Firearm discharge injures FBI agent

PHILADELPHIA — The FBI says a special agent is expected to be treated and released following the discharge of a firearm at the federal building in Philadelphia.

Officials said the weapon discharged Monday morning in the loading dock of the building, and the agent was receiving medical attention for minor injuries. No immediate information was released about the circumstances.

The FBI said in a statement that it “takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously" and an FBI team is investigating.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the statement said.

Man pleads guilty to murder

People are also reading…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago.

Lawrence Murphy, 21, of Braddock entered the plea Monday as part of an agreement with Allegheny County prosecutors that included a recommendation for a 15- to 30-year state prison sentence, the Tribune-Review reported.

Authorities said police were called to the Monroeville mall about 17 miles east of Pittsburgh in October 2020 and found 20-year-old Saheed Gayle shot. Prosecutors said he argued at the mall with Murphy and a woman, followed them to the parking lot and was shot by the defendant, who turned himself in nine days later.

Before the hearing, officials said a relative of the victim allegedly charged at the defendant in the courtroom but was restrained by a sheriff's deputy and three city police officers. Authorities said the 22-year-old man will be charged by summons with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh

MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden plans to travel to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election.

Biden will speak at Milwaukee's Laborfest celebration and will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city's Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” according to the White House.

Biden is expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, which the president signed in August.

Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate.

In Wisconsin, Democrats are trying to reelect Gov. Tony Evers and oust Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. His Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has highlighted his middle-class background and parents' union membership. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who co-owns the state's largest construction firm.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats are trying to hold on to the state’s open governor’s office and to flip the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

The AFL-CIO has endorsed the Democrats in both races: state Attorney General Josh Shapiro running for governor against state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman running for Senate against heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The AFL-CIO also has endorsed Evers and Barnes in the Wisconsin races.

Fetterman and Shapiro both planned to join Biden next week in Pittsburgh. Biden was also going to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to discuss an initiative designed to reduce gun crimes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News