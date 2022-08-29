State Briefs

Firearm discharge injures FBI agent
PHILADELPHIA — The FBI says a special agent is expected to be treated and released following the discharge of a firearm at the federal building in Philadelphia.
Officials said the weapon discharged Monday morning in the loading dock of the building, and the agent was receiving medical attention for minor injuries. No immediate information was released about the circumstances.
The FBI said in a statement that it “takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously" and an FBI team is investigating.
“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the statement said.
Man pleads guilty to murder
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago.
Lawrence Murphy, 21, of Braddock entered the plea Monday as part of an agreement with Allegheny County prosecutors that included a recommendation for a 15- to 30-year state prison sentence, the Tribune-Review reported.
Authorities said police were called to the Monroeville mall about 17 miles east of Pittsburgh in October 2020 and found 20-year-old Saheed Gayle shot. Prosecutors said he argued at the mall with Murphy and a woman, followed them to the parking lot and was shot by the defendant, who turned himself in nine days later.
Before the hearing, officials said a relative of the victim allegedly charged at the defendant in the courtroom but was restrained by a sheriff's deputy and three city police officers. Authorities said the 22-year-old man will be charged by summons with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.