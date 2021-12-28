State Briefs

Pa. man charged in Mich. slaying

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Centre County, Pennsylvania, man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday by a judge in Gogebic County’s 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premediated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

He was arrested early last Friday after Gogebic County sheriff’s deputies called to a cabin in Marenisco Township about a reported shooting found two men shot inside.

Thomas Fletcher, 49, of Marenisco Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Austin Fletcher, 22, of Irvine, California, was transported to a hospital in Ironwood with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to Duluth, Minnesota, where he was treated and released, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Millard was being held on a $1 million cash bond at the Gogebic County Jail. Online court records do not list an attorney for Millard, whose next court hearing is set for Jan. 5.

Retired priest charged with sex abuse

FAIRFAX — A retired priest living in Westmoreland County who once oversaw the safety of children in a Roman Catholic diocese in the Washington, D.C., suburbs has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, Virginia’s attorney general announced Tuesday.

A Fairfax County grand jury indicted Terry Specht, 68, of Donegal, Pennsylvania, last week on two felony counts related to sexual abuse of a child under 13, the Washington Post reported. According to the indictment, the assault took place in 2000, when Specht was chaplain and assistant principal at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.

Specht “maintains his innocence,” Fairfax public defender Dawn Butorac said.

Specht was the director of the Arlington Diocese Office of Child Protection and Safety between 2004 and 2011. He was responsible for policy and instruction but didn’t oversee sexual abuse investigations or assign priests to churches, Catholic Diocese of Arlington spokesperson Amber Roseboom said.

The complainant came forward in 2019, the attorney general’s office said.

In 2012, Specht was accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy in the late 1990s, when he was a parochial vicar at St. Mary of Sorrows Church in Fairfax. He has previously denied those allegations and was never charged. The Diocese review board found the allegation to be inconclusive, Roseboom said. But he was placed on administrative leave in 2012 and took medical retirement. Officials have permanently removed his right to act as a priest.

A trial is scheduled for October.

