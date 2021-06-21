State Briefs

Blast inside pickup injures man
EMMAUS — A fireworks explosion inside a pickup truck critically injured a man in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.
Police in Emmaus said the 35-year-old man was sitting inside the truck when the fireworks detonated just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital in critical condition with injuries that Chief Troy Schantz called “severe.”
Police, first responders and the Allentown bomb squad were called to the scene and found the truck heavily damaged, with all of its windows blown out. People in neighboring homes were evacuated for about an hour.
Investigators determined that the man had purchased the fireworks about a year ago and wasn’t involved in their manufacture, police said.
Man fires shots on train
PHILADELPHIA — A man fired shots on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train early Monday morning, shooting a second man in the abdomen before jumping from the moving train, according to Philadelphia police and SEPTA reports.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the body of a man matching the description of the shooter was found on the tracks shortly after the shooting, which took place near the Arrott Transportation Center about 6:15 a.m.
Busch said the investigation is in the early stages, but it appeared the shooter shot a 27-year-old man in the abdomen and arm before he fled to the space between train cars and attempted to jump onto the tracks. Investigators believe the man, whose name was not released, was dragged underneath and hit by the train when he jumped.
The shooting victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.
Busch said SEPTA police are reviewing surveillance footage from the train and platform as part of the investigation. He said he was not aware of a motive for the shooting as of early Monday.
Trains on the Market-Frankford Line were temporarily suspended on the far east arm of the route between the Allegheny Station and the Frankford Transportation Center during Monday morning rush hour. But according to the transportation system’s Twitter account that reports delays, trains had started running again a little after 10 a.m.
Fire kills man, youth
POTTSTOWN — An early morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home left a man and a teenager dead and injured a third person, officials said.
Pottstown firefighters said the smoky blaze in the twin home was reported about 2:30 a.m. Monday and the victims were found on the second floor, according to the Pottstown Mercury.
Fire Chief Frank Hand said a man in his 50s and a 14-year-old were killed. A third person, who he described as a woman also in her 50s, was taken to the burn unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Hand said the cause of the blaze hadn’t yet been determined but it appears to have been accidental and probably started on the first floor.