State Briefs

Busch said the investigation is in the early stages, but it appeared the shooter shot a 27-year-old man in the abdomen and arm before he fled to the space between train cars and attempted to jump onto the tracks. Investigators believe the man, whose name was not released, was dragged underneath and hit by the train when he jumped.

The shooting victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Busch said SEPTA police are reviewing surveillance footage from the train and platform as part of the investigation. He said he was not aware of a motive for the shooting as of early Monday.

Trains on the Market-Frankford Line were temporarily suspended on the far east arm of the route between the Allegheny Station and the Frankford Transportation Center during Monday morning rush hour. But according to the transportation system’s Twitter account that reports delays, trains had started running again a little after 10 a.m.

Fire kills man, youth

POTTSTOWN — An early morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home left a man and a teenager dead and injured a third person, officials said.