State Briefs

Woman beaten on SEPTA train

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia transit officials say a woman was beaten by two juveniles on a train Tuesday evening, just hours after hundreds of people gathered at a rally prompted by an attack on the train last month.

The rally against Asian American hate was organized after what authorities have called a racially motivated attack on four Asian high schoolers two weeks ago, but SEPTA officials said it was unclear if the assault Tuesday was also racially motivated.

A spokesperson for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the altercation Tuesday involved a 27-year-old Asian American woman and two juveniles, ages 12 and 13.

According to a preliminary SEPTA police report, all three boarded the train around 6:40 p.m. at 15th Street. A few stops later, the juveniles bumped into the woman as the train car jerked forward. The woman pushed them off of her and a verbal altercation occurred, escalating to each of the juveniles striking the woman in the face.

The woman told SEPTA police that neither juvenile had used a racial slur during the altercation and no threats were made to her life. Police said her glasses were broken, and she suffered injuries including a cut to her lip and a possible scratch on her eye. The woman declined medical treatment at the SEPTA station.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the two juveniles were charged with simple assault.

In the attack on Nov. 17, four Black teenagers were seen in a video posted to social media yelling slurs at three Asian American students. A fourth Asian American student, Christina Lu, who spoke at the rally against hate Tuesday, stepped in to ask the girls to stop.

The video shows the Black teens, ages 13 to 16, banging Lu’s head on the subway door and hitting her as she lay on the ground. The teens were charged with ethnic intimidation and other assault charges.

Man sentenced for throwing concrete

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man who threw concrete at a police vehicle and injured an officer during last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison.

George Allen, 31, will also have to serve three years of probation after he’s released. He had pleaded guilty to obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Allen threw “multiple pieces” of concrete at an occupied Pittsburgh police vehicle that was parked on a city street during the protests in downtown Pittsburgh on May 30, 2020, prosecutors said. One piece shattered the front passenger window and hit an officer, causing minor bruising to his arm.

U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab, who handed down the sentence, said Allen can remain free on bond until he reports to prison on Feb. 1 to start his sentence.

Accused prosecutor loses pay

SOMERSET — A prosecutor accused of sexual assault lost his public salary and benefits by a vote of Somerset County’s salary board.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Lynn Thomas will no longer collect his $185,000 salary, which for now goes to acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

The move Tuesday was in response to a change in state law that now requires district attorneys to hold an active law license, the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat reported. His law license was temporarily suspended by the state Supreme Court on Oct. 27.

The county solicitor says the next move depends on what happens before the state Supreme Court, which has the final say about Pennsylvania law licenses. A Republican, Thomas was elected two years ago.

— Associated Press

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 17 signed into law a bill that passed the General Assembly unanimously deeming the office of district attorney vacant when an incumbent district attorney is disbarred. If their law license is only suspended, as is currently the case for Thomas, they are suspended from office until the license is restored or their term expires.

Thomas, 36, of Windber, faces charges that include sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Earlier this year, the district attorney in Bradford County, Chad Salsman, had planned to continue serving as the county’s top prosecutor while his own case was pending for pressuring clients for sex when he was a defense attorney and then coercing them to keep quiet about it.

Salsman turned over trial and courtroom duties to subordinates. But he subsequently pleaded guilty to charges of witness intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice and resigned.

In Thomas’ case, county officials had said his access to the office and the courthouse were previously restricted. He has maintained his innocence and awaits trial.

— Associated Press

