State Briefs

Inmate slain after release
PHILADELPHIA — Police on Thursday were seeking a suspect after an inmate was shot and killed less than an hour after he was released from a city prison.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on the grounds of the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.
Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear why he was still on prison grounds.
“We have information that this 20-year-old victim, who was just released from prison less than an hour before he was shot and killed, that his last known address was in the Germantown section of the city, which is about five to six miles from this location,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We don’t know if he was heading home at the time after being released or waiting for a ride.”
Police found at least 10 spent shell casings nearby.
The shooting took place near a guard post, but police said the guard did not witness the shooting.
The guard reported seeing a dark colored-vehicle speeding away, but it was not clear if the vehicle had anything to do with the shooting, police said.
There are no surveillance cameras in the area.
Officials have not released the man’s name or said why he was in prison.
Moonlighting prosecutor demoted
DOYLESTOWN — A top aide to a district attorney in suburban Philadelphia has been demoted because he was caught moonlighting for DoorDash during work hours.
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the punishment Thursday against prosecutor Gregg Shore, who was demoted from the office’s first assistant district attorney to being a deputy district attorney.
Weintraub said Shore had been working for DoorDash, delivering food during work hours, from October to February. The Bucks County Courier Times said Shore’s salary as first assistant was $125,000.
“I primarily worked the job at nights and weekends, however, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times,” Shore told the paper Thursday.
Shore told the Courier Times he was motivated by personal circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic to work the delivery job.
Weintraub said Shore repaid the county with unused vacation time for the money he made delivering food while on duty.
Weintraub cited the importance of redemption and second chances as reasons to keep Shore on the office payroll.
Shore has also worked for the state attorney general’s office, as a Lehigh County prosecutor and was a deputy secretary in the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry during the administration of Gov. Tom Corbett.