State Briefs

Injuries reported after house explosion

TYRONE — Injuries have been reported following a house explosion in central Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers in Blair County said the blast in Tyrone was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday and flames spread to two other houses.

Officials said burn patients were transported to Altoona Hospital and to Tyrone Hospital. The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately available.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the explosion.

Attorney: Shooting was self-defense

PHILADELPHIA — The attorney for a man charged in a shooting death outside a well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak shop last week says he will argue that his client acted in self-defense.

Defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. said Monday that Paul Burkert, 36, of Reading, was “getting pummeled” before the shooting early Thursday outside Pat’s King of Steaks in south Philadelphia.

Burkert is charged with murder, reckless endangering, evidence-tampering, conspiracy and weapons offenses in the shooting death of David Padro, 23, of Camden, New Jersey.