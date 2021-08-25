State Briefs

Autopsy slated on boy found dead in car

MOUNT WOLF — An autopsy is slated on the body of a 4-year-old boy found dead in a parked vehicle on a Pennsylvania street near his family's home, authorities said.

The York County coroner's office said the body of Dameon Erb was found Tuesday afternoon in East Manchester Township.

Family members reportedly noticed he was missing from the home and its surroundings, and he was found unresponsive in the closed and parked vehicle on the same block, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy is slated Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating.

NJ officer treated, released

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer was treated and released after a gun battle with a man who drove into the state after fleeing police in Pennsylvania and stealing a police vehicle, officials said.

Arthur Disanto Jr., 41, who was also wounded in Tuesday's exchange of gunfire, has been charged with armed carjacking, and further charges are pending. It's not clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.