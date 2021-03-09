State Briefs

Prayer service slated for students

CENTER VALLEY — An eastern Pennsylvania university scheduled a prayer service for three current and former students killed when a vehicle left the road and slammed into a tree, killing three people and critically injured another student.

DeSales University said the community would gather Tuesday night “in prayer for the repose of the souls” of those killed in the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Upper Saucon Township.

The university said mourners at the Liturgy of the Vigil for the Deceased before the Blessed Sacrament will also “continue to pray for the healing” of another student seriously injured.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office identified the victims Monday night as Nicholas White, 23, of Chadds Ford, Sean Hanczaryk, 21, of Frenchtown, New Jersey, and Emily Kattner, 24, of Jim Thorpe. All died of blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled accidental.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Hanczaryk was a senior and played on the baseball team, and the injured student is also a senior and a member of the team. The paper said White graduated in 2019 and was an outfielder on the team, while Kattner was also a 2019 graduate.