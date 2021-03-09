State Briefs

Prayer service slated for students
CENTER VALLEY — An eastern Pennsylvania university scheduled a prayer service for three current and former students killed when a vehicle left the road and slammed into a tree, killing three people and critically injured another student.
DeSales University said the community would gather Tuesday night “in prayer for the repose of the souls” of those killed in the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Upper Saucon Township.
The university said mourners at the Liturgy of the Vigil for the Deceased before the Blessed Sacrament will also “continue to pray for the healing” of another student seriously injured.
The Lehigh County coroner’s office identified the victims Monday night as Nicholas White, 23, of Chadds Ford, Sean Hanczaryk, 21, of Frenchtown, New Jersey, and Emily Kattner, 24, of Jim Thorpe. All died of blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled accidental.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Hanczaryk was a senior and played on the baseball team, and the injured student is also a senior and a member of the team. The paper said White graduated in 2019 and was an outfielder on the team, while Kattner was also a 2019 graduate.
Chief Thomas Nicoletti of the Upper Saucon police department told the paper he couldn’t yet say what factors may have played a role in the crash. He said reconstruction is always time-consuming but the scope of Saturday’s crash and the toll made it more so.
Teen faces trial in fatal shooting
EAST NORRITON — A 17-year-old youth has been ordered to stand trial in a bowling alley shooting near Philadelphia last month that left one person dead and four others hospitalized.
A Montgomery County district court judge ordered Jamel Barnwell of East Lansdowne to trial in county court Monday on first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and weapons charges.
Authorities said that he and two other males entered Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in East Norriton, which is about 23 miles northwest of Philadelphia. They allege that the three got into a physical altercation with another group, and the teen pulled a gun and opened fire.
Prosecutors said Frank Wade, 29, of Philadelphia was found dead in the entrance to the bowling alley. Four relatives of his — ages 19, 21, 26 and 31 — were found wounded. All were hospitalized but expected to recover from their wounds.
Amtrak worker accused of stealing saws
NEWARK, N.J. — A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey stole several dozen chain saws and hundreds of parts from the railroad and sold them online, according to a federal criminal complaint released Tuesday.
Jose Rodriguez, 48, sold the items for more than $50,000 between 2016 and July 2020, according to the complaint. The Brick resident has worked at Amtrak’s North Brunswick facility since 2007 in positions including senior engineer and repairman. Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. A message was left with Amtrak and with an attorney for Rodriguez seeking comment.
The sales were primarily made through an online auction site, though some of the saws were sold directly to people, the complaint alleged. A buyer in Pennsylvania provided law enforcement agents with 11 boxes with Rodriguez’s return address that had been used to ship chain saws in exchange for more than $7,000.
In all, Rodriguez sold 77 chain saws, 103 chain saw replacement bars and 163 replacement chains to buyers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California and South Carolina, according to the complaint.
He faces one count of stealing government property and one count of stealing from an agency receiving federal funds. Both counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years.