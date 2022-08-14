State Briefs

Coroner called to I-81 crash Sunday

A tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fire shut down Interstate-81 north near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on I-81 northbound between Exit 67 (US 22 East/PA 230 East – Harrisburg/Cameron Street) and Exit 69 (Progress Avenue). PennDOT's traffic map showed at 5 p.m. the northbound lane has reopened, but traffic is stop-and-go in the area.

Pa. State Police Trooper Megan Frazer told abc27 that the coroner is on the scene of the crash and traffic was being detoured at exit 67 onto Cameron Street.

Festival resumes after report of shot sends people fleeing

An annual 10-day music festival in eastern Pennsylvania resumed Sunday after a reported shooting sent participants scrambling for safety just before the conclusion of Saturday night's concert.

Bethlehem police converged on the area just before the Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at 11 p.m. Saturday after people reported hearing a gunshot. Sgt. Brad Jones told WLVR that there had been a shooting but did not provide other details. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

Police called it “an isolated incident" and said “the festival was shut down for the safety of patrons." The city had authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday, police said, adding that the previous night's incident was under investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia office, which has agents at the festival every year to support city police, is assisting with the investigation, a spokesperson told LehighValleyLive.com.

Last month, a 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting during a fireworks show at Easton's July 10 Heritage Day celebration that sent spectators fleeing. In Philadelphia, bullets grazed two police officer during a Fourth of July fireworks show, prompting an evacuation that sent scores of people running from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Authorities later said the shots came from the same weapon but were probably fired from “quite a distance away.”

Musikfest security was beefed up after two shootings in four days during the festival in 2014, one of which wounded a 17-year-old blocks away at closing time following an argument between two groups of teens.

3 killed when small plane crashes in West Virginia

Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that the pilot and two passengers were found dead at the scene. The aircraft was found “on a steep incline in a heavily wooded area,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Metz is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh.

Dad gets home detention for bribing Georgetown coach

A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to bribing a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school was sentenced Thursday to about a month in home detention.

Robert Repella, a former pharmaceutical executive, agreed to pay then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst at least $120,000 to have his daughter designated as a tennis recruit for the Washington D.C. university, prosecutors said.

Unlike other parents charged in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal who bribed coaches and others through a middleman — admissions consultant, Rick Singer — Repella arranged the deal directly with Ernst, prosecutors said.

Repella, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to one year of probation, with home detention through Labor Day. He was also ordered to serve 220 hours of community service and pay a $220,000 fine.

Prosecutors had sought a month behind bars, saying he “took an active role in the scheme by initiating emails and meetings with Ernst.”

Repella's lawyer said in court papers that his client's daughter had the grades and athletic ability to get into Georgetown and play tennis there.

Ernst told Repella that he had to support the tennis program if he wanted his daughter to play there, and instructed him to write blank checks to make sure the funds actually go to the program, but Ernst pocketed the money instead, Repella's attorney said.