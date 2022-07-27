State Briefs

Police: Man shot by officer fired at house

MONONGAHELA — State police say an armed man shot and killed by a western Pennsylvania police officer over the weekend had fired at a home where a gathering was taking place.

Forrest Allison, a state police public information officer, told the (Washington) Observer-Reporter that Cody Bennett, 29, had been at the gathering at the Monongahela home Sunday night but was kicked out after a dispute.

Allison said Bennett went home and retrieved a gun, returned and fired shots into the air and toward the house. Monongahela police were called shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday and Allison said Bennett fired shots at a police cruiser, striking the vehicle.

Allison said the officer “continued to drive to get out of the line of fire" and then returned and located the gunman. He said Bennett refused to put down the weapon, and the officer fired one shot.

The county coroner’s office said Bennett was pronounced dead about an hour later at Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital. A ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending. State police are investigating.

Judge asked to bar statements

HOLLIDAYSBURG — A Philadelphia man charged in a double murder in central Pennsylvania two years ago is asking a judge to bar prosecutors from using statements he said he made to police while dealing with drug withdrawal symptoms.

Isiah Payne, 34, is charged in the deaths of 28-year-old Mikal Jackson-Stevenson and 52-year-old Natalie Washington in Altoona in May 2020. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder.

Payne told a Blair County judge Tuesday that he regularly took pain medication and failure to do so left him irritable and unable to concentrate, the (Altoona) Mirror reported. He said he took a tablet while in police custody but it was wearing off as he was questioned by police.

Altoona police officers, however, told the judge that they saw no evidence of withdrawal symptoms, saying Payne was calm and coherent and answered every question.

Prosecutors allege that Payne killed the victims during a dispute over drug sales. His trial is scheduled to begin in December. Defense attorney Richard Corcoran challenged the legality of using Payne’s statements to police and has raised other objections in pretrial motions that the judge will rule on later.

Dentist to testify in trial

DENVER, Colo. — A dentist accused of killing his wife on an African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.

Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!” during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph’s shooting death in a cabin in Zambia.

Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud. He faces a maximum term of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of murder in the trial, which is being held in Colorado because the insurance companies were based there.

Rudolph, who built a small fortune with a Pennsylvania dental franchise, has maintained his innocence. He told Zambian police his wife died while he was in the bathroom, suggesting she shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun the couple took on the trip.

In opening statements, Rudolph's lawyer, David Markus argued that Rudolph had no financial motive for murder. Rudolph was worth more than $15 million when his wife died and the insurance payout went into a trust for their children. A prenuptial agreement with Bianca said she would get $2 million in case of a divorce, he said.