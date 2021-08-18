State Briefs

Lower Makefield Police Chief Ken Coluzzi told reporters Wednesday that Chief Joseph Kelly III of the Yardley police department was hit by a shotgun blast that injured a hand and ear shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Yardley Commons complex.

He was taken to a hospital and SWAT officers surrounded the complex as authorities tried to negotiate with the suspect, who was taken into custody several hours later. Yardley police told Yardley Commons residents to remain in their units during the standoff and urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Coluzzi said Kelley was in good condition at St. Mary Medical Center and was “extremely lucky to be alive.” He said the suspect is known to police due to recent incidents.

Coluzzi said the chief was at the complex to help Bucks County parole officers who had gone to check on the suspect and who called for assistance after a domestic situation ensued.

Teenager shot during basketball game

PHILADELPHIA — A 15-year-old girl playing basketball at a playground in Philadelphia was shot in the head by a stray bullet and is in what authorities described as extremely critical condition.