State Briefs

Police: Shooting suspect shot, killed
PHILADELPHIA — A shooting suspect pursued from a suburban community into the city of Philadelphia was shot and killed by officers after firing at police, authorities said.
Police said Bucks County authorities responded about 3 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at a Levittown apartment complex that sent a person to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said a chase then ensued out of Bucks County into Philadelphia and onto Roosevelt Boulevard, ending with a crash in the Crescentville neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia.
Sgt. Eric Gripp said the suspect left his vehicle and began firing at pursuing Bucks County officers who were on foot, and he then turned and pointed his gun in the direction of Philadelphia officers. Gripp said an officer from Bucks County and a Philadelphia officer fired, and the man was killed.
Gripp said many people were in the area since it was rush hour, and officials are grateful that no one else was hurt.
Police chief hit by shotgun blast
YARDLEY — Authorities say a suburban Philadelphia borough police chief was shot while assisting parole officers on a visit to a condominium unit, but he was reported in good condition.
Lower Makefield Police Chief Ken Coluzzi told reporters Wednesday that Chief Joseph Kelly III of the Yardley police department was hit by a shotgun blast that injured a hand and ear shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Yardley Commons complex.
He was taken to a hospital and SWAT officers surrounded the complex as authorities tried to negotiate with the suspect, who was taken into custody several hours later. Yardley police told Yardley Commons residents to remain in their units during the standoff and urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
Coluzzi said Kelley was in good condition at St. Mary Medical Center and was “extremely lucky to be alive.” He said the suspect is known to police due to recent incidents.
Coluzzi said the chief was at the complex to help Bucks County parole officers who had gone to check on the suspect and who called for assistance after a domestic situation ensued.
Teenager shot during basketball game
PHILADELPHIA — A 15-year-old girl playing basketball at a playground in Philadelphia was shot in the head by a stray bullet and is in what authorities described as extremely critical condition.
The girl was playing with other youths at the Jerome Brown Playground in the Nicetown-Tioga area of north Philadelphia when she was struck by gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. She was taken to Temple University Hospital.
The girl lives nearby and is a regular at the court, Small said. Surveillance video shows her dribbling the ball on the court when she suddenly collapses as she is struck. Police are going through various angles of the video to try to identify the shooter and witnesses. No arrests have been made.
The video shows at least 10 people on the court or the sidelines, but all had fled by the time emergency responders arrived, Small said.
The shots may have come from the courts or from train tracks on the other side of the fence from the playground, Small said. He said six or seven shots may have been fired.
Someone else came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said, but police don’t know whether that is related.
Associated Press