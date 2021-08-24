State Briefs

Suspect, officer wounded in 2-state chase

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A man wanted on attempted murder charges fled police in Pennsylvania, stole a police vehicle, drove to New Jersey, and was shot and wounded during a gun battle with officers, authorities said Tuesday.

Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., 41, has been charged with armed carjacking, and further charges are pending. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Disanto was wanted in the July 3 shooting of a woman in the Philadelphia suburb of Media.

Pennsylvania troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Disanto on Monday night in Marple, authorities said. He was later spotted by a plainclothes officer in Folcroft who was driving an unmarked police SUV.

The officer caught up with the motorcycle in Philadelphia. Disanto lay the bike down and reached for a gun in his waistband as the officer got out of his vehicle, authorities said.

The officer retreated behind the SUV, and Disanto got in and drove off, authorities said. The officer shot out the windows as Disanto left. It’s unclear whether Disanto fired any shots then, and the officer was not injured.