State Briefs

Suspect, officer wounded in 2-state chase
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A man wanted on attempted murder charges fled police in Pennsylvania, stole a police vehicle, drove to New Jersey, and was shot and wounded during a gun battle with officers, authorities said Tuesday.
Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., 41, has been charged with armed carjacking, and further charges are pending. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Disanto was wanted in the July 3 shooting of a woman in the Philadelphia suburb of Media.
Pennsylvania troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Disanto on Monday night in Marple, authorities said. He was later spotted by a plainclothes officer in Folcroft who was driving an unmarked police SUV.
The officer caught up with the motorcycle in Philadelphia. Disanto lay the bike down and reached for a gun in his waistband as the officer got out of his vehicle, authorities said.
The officer retreated behind the SUV, and Disanto got in and drove off, authorities said. The officer shot out the windows as Disanto left. It’s unclear whether Disanto fired any shots then, and the officer was not injured.
Authorities tracked the SUV to Deptford Township, New Jersey, but Disanto had already exited and taken SWAT gear that had been inside, including a bulletproof vest and helmet, authorities said.
A drone spotted Disanto on a shed roof, authorities said. He ran off and then traded gunfire shortly before midnight in front of a home in Washington Township, authorities said.
A police officer from New Jersey was wounded. Disanto is expected to survive, but details on the wounded officer were not disclosed.
Coughing shopper sentenced
WILKES-BARRE — A woman who pleaded guilty to coughing and spitting on food at a supermarket in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced Tuesday to at least a year in jail.
Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, pleaded guilty in June to a felony count of making bomb threats.
Authorities said Cirko entered a Gerrity’s Supermarket location in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre, on March 25, 2020, and purposely coughed on fresh produce and other merchandise while yelling that she had the virus and that everyone would get sick.
Joe Fasula, co-owner of the supermarket chain, said that over $35,000 worth of merchandise had to be thrown out as a result of what Gerrity’s had called a “twisted prank.”
Cirko tested negative for COVID-19, according to her attorney, who said she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Cirko apologized in court Tuesday.
“I wish I could take it back,” she said.
A Luzerne County judge called Cirko’s conduct “totally outrageous” and sentenced her to one to two years in jail, to be followed by eight years of probation. She also was ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution.
Officer stabbed, kills suspect
BUTLER — A Pennsylvania police officer was in critical condition Tuesday after being stabbed during a struggle with a man he then shot and killed, state police said Tuesday.
The officer in Butler, north of Pittsburgh, responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a report of a man “acting erratically and jumping in and out of oncoming traffic,” police said.
State police and county prosecutors are investigating.
The officer struggled with the man and was stabbed multiple times, and after being wounded he fired his gun, striking and killing the man, police said.
The 27-year-old officer was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh and was in critical but stable condition, police said. He is a Marine veteran and has been on the force for three years, police said, but they did not release his name.
The man who died in the struggle was identified as John Ebberts, 35, of Butler.
Shots fired at officers, teen charged
PHILADELPHIA — A teenager has been arrested in connection with shots fired at Philadelphia police officers, one of whom suffered a graze wound on the head, authorities said.
Police said two uniformed officers were responding to a carjacking report in north Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The officers found the stolen car and saw a man getting out of a vehicle parked in front of it, and the officers were trying to turn around to investigate further when they came under fire, police said.
One officer was grazed on the head and the other was cut on the face by flying glass when the car window was shot out, police said. Both were treated and released.
Police said a 16-year-old from Philadelphia is charged in the attempted homicide of the officer and with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and related offenses.
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement that the youth has an extensive criminal record “and it is nothing short of a miracle that we aren’t planning funerals for two of our brave police officers.”