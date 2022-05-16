State Briefs

Sex assault trial of ex-detective opens

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecution and defense presented jurors with dueling portraits of a former Philadelphia police detective accused of having sexually assaulted male suspects and witnesses over his career.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins said in his opening statement Monday that the case against Philip Nordo, 55, was about “power and corruption,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Nordo was a detective who “had all the power to do what he wanted,” Collins said.

Defense attorney Michael van der Veen, however, called his client a dedicated officer who won awards and praise from superiors. He dismissed those accusing Nordo of wrongdoing as “criminals, and liars, and thieves” whose accounts were inconsistent and lacked corroborating evidence.

Prosecutors last week dropped more than half of the charges originally filed, citing an inability to locate one of his accusers. Nordo has denied wrongdoing and last week rejected an offer to plead guilty to four charges, the newspaper reported.

The 2019 grand jury presentment accused Philip Nordo of rape, sexual assault, intimidation and the theft of city funds. The investigation led to a review of his police work and contributed to the reversal of several homicide convictions.

Authorities alleged in the grand jury report that Nordo used his position to intimidate and groom male suspects and witnesses into sexual acts. The theft charge involves allegations that Nordo filed false claims for $20,000 in city reward money and other funds to give to victims.

Penn State official to lead Maine university

PORTLAND, Maine — A Penn State University administrator has been tapped to lead the University of Southern Maine, officials said Monday.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Edmondson was described as a first-generation college student, accomplished College of Education administrator and, since 2017, chancellor of the Greater Allegheny campus.

While leading the campus outside Pittsburgh, she launched eight new degree programs to meet regional workforce and student needs, officials said.

Edmondson replaces outgoing USM President Glenn Cummings, who's stepping down to return to a faculty position.

Edmondson, who’ll reside with her husband in the president’s home on the Gorham campus, was introduced Monday by University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

Her appointment followed a unanimous vote by UMS trustees following a national search that brought four finalists to campuses in Portland, Gorham and Lewiston-Auburn.

