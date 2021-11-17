State Briefs

Bill would toughen DUI penalties

HARRISBURG — The state House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation aiming to increase penalties for motorists who have multiple DUI convictions to end what critics have called Pennsylvania’s “revolving door” for the most serious drunk drivers.

The bill passed, 168-32, and goes to the Senate for consideration. The Senate passed a similar bill in 2020, but it died in the House.

Under the House bill, penalties would rise for those who receive multiple driving-under-the-influence convictions with higher blood-alcohol content levels.

The bill was inspired by the death of Deana Eckman. The 45-year-old Delaware County woman was killed in 2019 by a five-time drunk driver whose pickup truck crossed the double yellow line and slammed head-on into the car driven by her husband Chris Eckman, who was seriously injured.

The 30-year-old pickup driver pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges, and was sentenced to 25½ to 51 years in prison.

The pickup driver, David Strowhouer, had been freed from state prison a few months before the crash after serving a concurrent sentence for his fifth DUI conviction.

The bill would ensure that someone who commits a fourth DUI with an elevated blood alcohol level serves a longer jail sentence, in part by raising the offense to a second-degree felony, and that offenders with two offenses serve more time by making them serve their sentence consecutively with other counts.

Convicted councilman delays resignation

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia council member convicted along with a labor leader in a federal public corruption case says he plans to wait until his scheduled sentencing in February before resigning from his office.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that council member Bobby Henon said that he intended to continue to serve “until I see that there is a transition plan in place that I can feel comfortable with.”

Henon and co-defendant John Dougherty, longtime business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, were convicted Monday of conspiracy and honest services wire fraud. Henon was also convicted of bribery. Both were acquitted of some charges.

Dougherty resigned from his position Tuesday, ending his nearly three-decade tenure at the union’s helm, and said he also planned to resign as business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, an umbrella organization of the city’s trade unions that he has led since 2015, the newspaper reported.

Henon was elected in 2011 and has represented his district covering parts of northeast Philadelphia for three terms.

Vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ found in freezer

PHILADELPHIA — Federal health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” in a freezer at a facility in Pennsylvania that conducts vaccine research.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was cleaning out the freezer.

“CDC, its administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials’ contents appear intact,” CDC spokesperson Belsie González said in an email.

“The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask,” González wrote. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials.”

The CDC would not confirm where in Pennsylvania the vials were found.

Smallpox is a deadly, infectious disease caused by the variola virus that plagued the world for centuries and killed nearly a third of the people it infected. Victims suffered scorching fever and body aches, and then spots and blisters that would leave survivors with pitted scars.

The United States was able to end routine childhood vaccination against the disease by the early 1970s and said the last natural outbreak in the country occurred in 1949. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated.

There are two sites designated by the World Health Organization where stocks of variola virus are stored and used for research: the CDC facility in Atlanta and a center in Russia.

Smallpox research in the United States focuses on the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests to protect people against smallpox in the event that it is used as an agent of bioterrorism, according to the CDC.

