State Briefs

  Updated
Home Depot union vote set

NEW YORK — The federal labor board has scheduled a November vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

The National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday the vote will take place Nov. 2 at the Philadelphia store, and the count will take place three days later.

Vincent Quiles, the Home Depot employee leading the unionization effort, submitted a petition last month with 103 workers’ signatures to form a collective bargaining unit for employees working in the store's merchandizing, specialty and operations departments. The original petition said the union would represent 274 workers, but Quiles said the number is now 266 after a recount and some talks with Home Depot over which workers to include.

Quiles said he expects the vote will be a toss up. There's a generational divide between younger workers who are generally more enthusiastic about the idea of a union and more wary older employees, he said. Discontent with compensation, working conditions and understaffing are the main grievances behind the effort, he said.

Home Depot does not “believe unionization is the best solution for our associates," said Margaret Smith, a company spokesperson.

The labor board's database indicates next month's vote will be the first attempt to form a storewide union at Home Depot. The Atlanta-based company employs about 500,000 people at its 2,316 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Prosecutor: Fishermen charged

CLEVELAND — Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts.

Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. They're due to be arraigned Oct. 26.

Neither man immediately responded to voicemails seeking comment.

The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominski's fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce that there were weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

Fischer also did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Runyan and Cominski would have received $28,760 in prizes for winning the tournament.

According to search warrant affidavits, the five walleye contained a total of eight 12-ounce lead weights and two 8-ounce weights, as well as the fish fillets. Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Hermitage Police Department and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission seized a boat, trailer and fishing gear belonging to Cominski on Tuesday in Pennsylvania. The anglers had used the boat during last month's tournament, the affidavits said.

One of the affidavits disclosed that Runyan and Cominski were investigated by Rossford police in northwest Ohio in April after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to a Rossford police report, an assistant Wood County prosecutor concluded that although the men may have cheated, there was not enough evidence to charge them.

College picks 1st female president

MOBILE, Ala. — Spring Hill College has chosen a woman to serve as its president, the first to do so in the school's 192-year history.

Mary H. Van Brunt will become the 39th president beginning in January. Van Brunt currently serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania. She also served nearly 17 years as the founding dean of the School of Business, Arts and Media at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

“I look forward to connecting with the Spring Hill community and carrying out the centuries-old Jesuit tradition of caring for the intellectual, spiritual, and social growth of our future servant leaders,” Van Brunt said in a statement.

After an extensive search, the school said Van Brunt was selected to replace E. Joseph Lee II who is retiring as president in December. He has held the post since August 2018.

Spring Hill was founded in 1830 and is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third oldest Jesuit college in the U.S., according to its website.

“The mission coupled with the liberal arts education resonates with me and aligns with my Catholic faith and personal values,” Van Brunt said.

