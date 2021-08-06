State Briefs

2 men, 2 children die in fire

STEELTON — Two children and two men were killed Friday morning in fire at a Steelton building that includes a convenience store, a Dauphin County spokesperson said.

Dauphin County press secretary Brett Hambright said state and county fire investigators were examining the scene.

Names of the victims were not released. No one else was injured.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at a two-story brick building on Front Street.

Photos posted online showed smoke coming out of second-floor windows. The building had once been a tavern.

Pennlive.com reported the victims lived in a second-floor apartment.

The coroner’s office has people at the scene.

Youth coach charged with child sexual abuse

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A youth sports coach who has worked at multiple programs in Maryland and Pennsylvania has been charged with child sexual assault.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Michael Bonczewski, 38, for abuse they said happened a decade ago, news outlets report.