State Briefs

Man pleads guilty in police car fire

PHILADELPHIA — A man who admitted to setting a police vehicle on fire during protests in Philadelphia over the police killing of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Carlos Matchett, 32, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Friday to felony counts of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and traveling to incite a riot, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. In exchange for the pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop arson charges that would have carried a seven-year mandatory minimum prison term.

Matchett, who is to be sentenced in February, is the fourth defendant to acknowledge having set police cars ablaze during a mass demonstration outside Philadelphia’s City Hall in May 2020. He was also charged in an Atlantic City protest the next day that began peacefully but ended up with theft and vandalism at outlet stores.

According to a criminal complaint, police in New Jersey arrested Carlos Matchett at the scene with a folding knife, a hatchet and a jar containing what appeared to be gasoline. Authorities alleged that he had a social media page containing a post stating “LETS START a RIOT” and video showing him urging people to enter a store.

Matchett admitted in court that he set fire to an overturned police car in Philadelphia, saying he sprayed the car with lighter fluid before throwing the whole bottle into the burning car. He also acknowledged having livestreamed his efforts to encourage looting in Atlantic City.

Three other people remain accused of setting police cars ablaze in Philadelphia during the demonstration; one awaits sentencing and two face trial.

Ex-officer acquitted of lying to FBI

PHILADELPHIA — A federal jury has acquitted a former Philadelphia police sergeant of lying to the FBI about money seized during a drug raid.

Jurors deliberated for only one hour Friday before clearing Michael Kennedy, 50, of eight counts of making false statements to the FBI, obstruction and conspiracy, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The 27-year police veteran was indicted last year after security camera footage was posted online that the occupants of the apartment said showed Kennedy taking money from a nightstand during the 2016 raid.

According to court documents, Kennedy told investigators he put the money into his pocket to later log it into evidence. Federal authorities alleged that he lied to investigators, and coached another officer lie about the evidence transaction. The second officer was not charged.

Kennedy testified at trial that he gave a flawed account due to a memory lapse rather than a deliberate attempt to deceive the agents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. LaBar said it was suspicious that Kennedy and the other officer told the same false cover story. “Ask yourself if they somehow coincidentally came up with the same story,” he said.

Defense attorney Michael Drossner said the other officer acted on his own initiative believing that Kennedy "was being railroaded.”

The two people were charged with weapon and drug charges following the raid and were held for months. The criminal cases against them were dismissed in 2017 after a judge ruled that police did not have probable cause to search the apartment.

