State Briefs

3 killed when small plane crashes

METZ, W.Va. — Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that the pilot and two passengers were found dead at the scene. The aircraft was found “on a steep incline in a heavily wooded area,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Metz is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh.

