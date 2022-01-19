State Briefs

Student fatally shot near school

PITTSBURGH — Two people fired into a van outside a Pittsburgh school at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon, sending a 15-year-old student to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Two people reportedly approached the school van outside Oliver Citywide Academy and fired into it, hitting the male student, Pittsburgh Public Schools said.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police said they were reviewing surveillance videos and seeking witnesses.

Oliver Citywide Academy describes itself on its website as “a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.”

School officials said all other students were safe inside the building. The school was locked down for a time.

Parents of the victim and other students had been notified, officials said.

Man arrested in shooting

BUTLER — A man has been arrested in a shooting in a western Pennsylvania mall parking lot that injured thee people, authorities said.

State police in Butler County said multiple shots were fired about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Rural King farm supply store parking lot at the Clearview Mall. Police found an idling sport utility vehicle in the lot with numerous bullet holes on each side.

Two Butler men aged 19 and 21, and a male youth were found inside the store. County dispatchers said at least two were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.

One of the injured men said an altercation had occurred inside the store and as they exited the suspect and one of the other men displayed firearms. He said they were driving away when they heard multiple gunshots and their window was shattered, causing the driver to lose control, and they began returning fire from inside the SUV.

Police said the suspect was found at a nearby gas station and told troopers that he had been fired upon by two men, but police saw no bullet holes or gunshot damage to his vehicle. Police said he surrendered a pistol as he was arrested at the gas station.

Carlos Gonzalez Carril, 24, of Butler is charged with three counts each of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated and simple assault.

Court documents indicate that he asked for a public defender and an application was provided to him but the county public defenders office said they hadn’t yet received it Wednesday. A listed number for the defendant couldn’t be found Wednesday.

