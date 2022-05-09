State Briefs

Cheesesteak shop owners plead guilty

PHILADELPHIA — The founder of a Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant and one of his sons have pleaded guilty in a federal tax fraud case alleging the hiding of nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 83, and Nicholas Lucidonio, 55, two owners of the cheesesteak and sandwich shop Tony Luke’s, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government.

The New Jersey residents told a federal judge that they kept two sets of books to hide cash from sales at their south Philadelphia shop and acknowledged paying part of workers' salaries under the table to evade payroll taxes, the newspaper reported.

The defendants, who are to be sentenced later this year, said in a statement released by their attorneys that they “accept full responsibility for paying some Tony Luke’s employees in cash. This practice ended in 2017, over five years ago."

The statement said the defendants “have fully cooperated with the government’s investigation since it began and look forward to putting this matter behind them." Tony Luke's, they said, “will continue to serve its faithful clientele and provide gainful employment for its loyal employees and their families."

The face of Tony Luke’s, Anthony Lucidonio Jr., known as Tony Luke Jr., was not named in the indictment. He split from his father and brother in 2015, followed by a public sometimes personal court battle over franchising agreements and recipe ownership.

Tony Luke’s opened in 1992 and now has more than a dozen locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Texas, and Bahrain.

Sex crimes trial set to start

PHILADELPHIA — A former Philadelphia homicide detective is set for trial this week on charges he sexually assaulted male suspects and witnesses over his career. But prosecutors were forced to drop more than half of the charges Monday over a missing accuser.

The 2019 grand jury presentment accused Philip Nordo of rape, sexual assault, intimidation and the theft of city funds. The investigation led to a review of his police work and contributed to the reversal of several homicide convictions, including one involving a special needs athlete killed over his headphones.

Nordo, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jury selection in his case is set to start Tuesday, after prosecutors on Monday told the judge they could not find one of the alleged victims.

“We’ve not been able to locate him,” Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins told the city judge, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He said the office had even tried to set up a drug sting to locate the man, whose complaint involved rape, institutional sexual assault and official oppression, the newspaper said.

Nordo's lawyer, Michael van der Veen, did not immediately return a call for comment. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office confirmed that some of the charges, including a rape charge, had been dropped.

Authorities alleged in the grand jury report that Nordo used his position to intimidate and groom male suspects and witnesses into sexual acts. The report said the meetings took place in hotel rooms, interview rooms and police vehicles, sometimes after Nordo displayed his firearm.

The theft charge involves allegations that Nordo filed false claims for $20,000 in city reward money and other funds to give to victims.

