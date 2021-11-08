State Briefs

School bus goes into creek, 9 hurt

EASTON — An eastern Pennsylvania school bus went off the road and ended up with its nose in a creek, sending the driver and eight students to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

Easton Area School District officials said about 30 middle school students were on the bus when it went through a guardrail and down an embankment into Bushkill Creek in Easton shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

Chief Henry Hennings of the Easton Fire Department said at least two students and the driver were lifted up the embankment in a basket.

The school district's director of safe schools, John Remaley, said the driver and two students were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem Township, while six students were taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Easton. Remaley said the injuries didn't initially appear to be serious.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police plan to reconstruct the accident and will be able to use video provided by a vehicle following the bus, Chief Carl Scalzo of the Easton Police Department told LehighValleyLive.com.

State troopers kill man who crashed

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Two New Jersey state troopers shot and killed a Pennsylvania man who they said had opened fire on a dog inside a vehicle that had just crashed, authorities said.

The troopers responded to Starlite Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found the front of the vehicle in a ditch. Inside was the driver, Timothy Parks, of Saylorsburg, and the dog, authorities said.

The troopers were attempting to communicate with Parks when authorities said he “fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog,” killing the animal. The troopers fired their weapons.

Parks was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The names of the troopers have not been released.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure when a police officer fires their weapon.

Trooper kills driver during struggle

UNION — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man after a struggle inside the man's moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, Berks County, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order. As they tried to arrest Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it, authorities said.

The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser, authorities said. Dzwonchyk was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The name of the trooper who shot Dzwonchyk was not disclosed.

Parnell's wife questioned in custody case

BUTLER — The estranged wife of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell said Monday during a custody hearing that a judge had rejected her request for a restraining order in 2018 based on her allegations that he had harmed one of their children, a newspaper reported.

In one incident, Laurie Snell accused Parnell of striking one child hard enough through a T-shirt to leave welts. In the other, an angry Parnell punched a closet door, sending it flying into another child’s face, leaving a bruise, she has testified.

But on Monday, under cross-examination in Butler County Court, Snell testified that a judge had rejected her request for a restraining order based on those two allegations, and that she went on vacation with him and their children almost immediately after one of the incidents, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Later, after the closet-door incident, Snell asked Parnell if he wanted to watch the children and told him, “I know you’re a good dad and it’s important that the kids see you,” according to text messages submitted as evidence, the Inquirer reported.

Monday's cross examination was the first opportunity for Parnell and his lawyer to question Snell after she testified last week that she had endured years of rage and abuse from him, including once being choked until she had to bite him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0