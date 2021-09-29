State Briefs

Man convicted in woman’s death

Abington Township police reported finding McCaffery’s body near her running car in the Meadowbrook Train Station parking lot in July 2020. An autopsy indicated that she had been stabbed and slashed at least 30 times. Less than two hours later, Philadelphia police were called to a home by a woman who said her son was covered with blood and reported having hurt the woman. Newton, taking the stand in his own defense Tuesday, said he met with McCaffery “to see if she cared about me” and to find out if she was seeing another man. He said he then he intended to kill himself with knives he took from his home, but a confrontation ensued and he became angry and “started stabbing her.”