State Briefs

Man convicted in woman’s death
NORRISTOWN — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a suburban Philadelphia train station last year.
Jurors in Montgomery County deliberated for about 2½ hours Wednesday before convicting Gilbert Newton III, 19, of the first-degree charge in the slaying of 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison without possibility of parole.
Abington Township police reported finding McCaffery’s body near her running car in the Meadowbrook Train Station parking lot in July 2020. An autopsy indicated that she had been stabbed and slashed at least 30 times. Less than two hours later, Philadelphia police were called to a home by a woman who said her son was covered with blood and reported having hurt the woman. Newton, taking the stand in his own defense Tuesday, said he met with McCaffery “to see if she cared about me” and to find out if she was seeing another man. He said he then he intended to kill himself with knives he took from his home, but a confrontation ensued and he became angry and “started stabbing her.”
The (Pottstown) Mercury reported that detectives testified that before the slaying, Newton expressed homicidal thoughts in numerous text messages sent to the victim and others. “I honestly hope u die at this point. Like I just wanna stab u in the neck continuously,” he wrote in a June 2020 message, according to the testimony.
Defense lawyer A Charles Peruto Jr. argued that his client didn’t intend to take the victim’s life, calling him a “distraught, emotional and immature kid.”
Workers face vaccine mandate
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County government employees will be required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 1 or face termination under a policy announced Wednesday by the western Pennsylvania county’s top elected official.
About 5,000 employees are subject to the new mandate, of whom more than 75% are already vaccinated. The rest will need to get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines on or before Dec. 1 to be considered in compliance, officials said.
Government workers who remain unvaccinated and who do not obtain an exemption will face termination beginning Dec. 2, the county said.
County officials cited the rise of the highly contagious delta variant, which has led to increased COVID-19 caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths, and the need to protect workers and the public.
Man pleads guilty in fatal crash
NORTH HUNTINGDON — A man who was driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash in western Pennsylvania that killed four people earlier this year was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison.
Timothy Richardson, 32, of Pitcairn, was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide stemming from the Feb. 14 crash in North Huntingdon.
Richardson was driving west but entered the oncoming lane, where he crashed into a vehicle carrying three women who were returning home from a Lunar New Year Mass at a Pittsburgh church.
Jeffrey Tomay, 44, of McKeesport, who was riding in the front seat of Richardson’s car, and the driver of the other car, Thu Thi Xuan Nguyen, 51, of Greensburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two North Huntingdon woman who were riding in Nguyen’s car — Lan Thi Trinh, 67, and Phuongan Trinh Tran, 30 — later died at a hospital.
Richardson suffered multiple injuries in the crash. Investigators have said his vehicle, which he had bought a month earlier, said had recently failed inspection with unsafe rear brakes, leaking fuel lines and other deficiencies.
Speaking at Tuesday’s hearing, Richardson apologized for his actions. He told the judge he is being treated for mental illness and has nightmares about the crash.