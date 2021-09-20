State Briefs

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting

PHILADELPHIA — A drive-by shooting in north Philadelphia killed one person and wounded five others, authorities said.

Police said a gunman in the back seat of a car opened fire shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday at a group of people standing on a street in the Fern Rock neighborhood.

Police said a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead and five other men and a woman were rushed to nearby Einstein Medical Center.

Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said 18 fired cartridge casings were collected along with multiple videos. He said several officers on bicycles and on foot were a block away at the time of the shooting and were able to respond quickly.

No arrests were reported.

2 sought in beating death

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities have announced charges against two men and arrest warrants against two others in the death of a New York City man beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant last week.