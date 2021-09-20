State Briefs

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting
PHILADELPHIA — A drive-by shooting in north Philadelphia killed one person and wounded five others, authorities said.
Police said a gunman in the back seat of a car opened fire shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday at a group of people standing on a street in the Fern Rock neighborhood.
Police said a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead and five other men and a woman were rushed to nearby Einstein Medical Center.
Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said 18 fired cartridge casings were collected along with multiple videos. He said several officers on bicycles and on foot were a block away at the time of the shooting and were able to respond quickly.
No arrests were reported.
2 sought in beating death
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities have announced charges against two men and arrest warrants against two others in the death of a New York City man beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant last week.
Police said Monday that Omar Arce, 32, and Jose Flores-Huerta, 33, are charged with murder, attempted murder and related offenses in the death early Thursday of Isidro Cortez, 28, of Queens.
Osvaldo Pedraza, 34, and Victor Pedraza, 32, were being sought on murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and other charges, police said.
Authorities said earlier that the violence at Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday may have may involved spectators who earlier attended a Wednesday night soccer game in which the Philadelphia Union had lost to Club América.
Cortez was fatally beaten and two other people, including his 64-year-old father, were injured in the fight before the suspects fled in an SUV, police said. Alcohol may have played a role in the brawl, police said.
Police were called to the restaurant in July after a New Jersey man was shot and killed during an argument police said started over football. A Pennsylvania man was charged in that shooting.
It’s unclear whether the defendants have defense attorneys; a phone listed for Osvaldo Pedraza said he wasn’t able to receive calls and numbers for the other three defendants couldn’t be found Monday.
Associated Press