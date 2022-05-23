State Briefs

3 teens shot outside school

PHILADELPHIA — Three teenagers were wounded by gunfire, one critically, near a school in Philadelphia as classes were ending Monday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said the male victims, ages 15, 16, and 17, were shot around 3 p.m. near Mastery Prep Elementary Charter School, which is on the same block as Simon Gratz High School in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood of north Philadelphia.

The 15-year-old was hit in the thigh and listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, police said. The 17-year-old was shot in the foot, while the 16-year-old was grazed on an arm and declined medical treatment. No arrests were immediately reported.

Over the weekend, three teenagers were wounded by gunfire during a festival at Penn’s Landing, a stretch of waterfront parks and eateries along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

Police said another teenager was being sought in the gunfire that occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 14-year-old male was shot in the ribs and two 14-year-old girls were both shot in the foot. A 14-to-15-year-old male shooter was being sought.

A total of six homicides were recorded around Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday, as well as a triple shooting, a quadruple stabbing and a number of other shootings and stabbings.

GOP's election inquiry contract extended

HARRISBURG — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature are extending their inquiry into the state's 2020 presidential election inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

The contract is to last for another six months, through Nov. 18, under an extension signed last week by Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, the Senate Republicans' general counsel and the Senate's chief clerk.

The original no-bid contract, including an addendum, was worth $485,115 and expired last week. The extension has no dollar figure attached to it.

Senate Republican officials say the contractor hasn’t billed for the contract's full value while Republicans fight in court to get access to voting machines and certain information about voters and voting systems that Democrats say is protected by privacy laws.

Senators leading what they call an “investigation” have yet to report any findings and say they are looking for ways to improve the state’s elections, not overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The undertaking has spawned three court cases.

Critics, including Republican senators, warn that its backers want to overturn 2020′s election. Democrats have broadly opposed it and characterized it as an effort to discredit President Joe Biden’s win, damage confidence in elections and take away voting rights.

Environmental protection secretary to depart

HARRISBURG — A cabinet secretary who helped shepherd Pennsylvania's entry into a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change is leaving the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The governor said Monday that Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell will be replaced in July by Ramez Ziadeh.

McDonnell was involved in the state's entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which imposes a cost for emitting planet-warming carbon dioxide from fossil fuel-fired power plants. The move is being challenged in court by Republican lawmakers and coal interests.

McDonnell began working at the Department of Environmental Protection in 1998 and has been secretary since 2016.

Ziadeh has been a deputy secretary at the agency and led its waterways engineering and wetlands bureau. He's been with the agency since 1994.

