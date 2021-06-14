State Briefs

Officials have said police have a policy of not chasing the vehicles due to the danger to both riders and officers. And council members have said they are looking into other options for people who ride dirt bikes, including perhaps a designated park, the Inquirer reported.

Crash in funeral procession hurts 3

JOHNSTOWN — Authorities say a crash during a funeral procession for two children killed in a fire last month sent three people to a western Pennsylvania hospital over the weekend.

Police say the procession was heading through downtown Johnstown about 4 p.m. Sunday when a driver who wasn’t part of the procession cut off one of the cars in the line, causing a rear-end collision of two other cars.

The three injured motorists were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Police tracked the first vehicle to Richland Township and found the driver, but no charges were immediately announced.

The procession had been organized in honor of Collin Ferguson, 5, and Feya Ferguson, 4, who were killed in a house fire in the city’s Moxham section two weeks ago. City fire chief Bob Statler said the cause of the May 30 blaze, which also injured two adults, is under investigation but it appears to have been accidental.