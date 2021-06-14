State Briefs

Motorcyclist fatally shot in Philly
PHILADELPHIA — City officials are looking at ways to deal with dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets following a shooting death that occurred at a gathering with hundreds of people riding motorized vehicles in northeast Philadelphia over the weekend.
Police said an estimated 1,000 people were riding motorized vehicles up and down a two-block radius in the Port Richmond area late Saturday night when a man riding a green motorcycle was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the scene included illegal car racing, fireworks and loud music.
Police said the gunman was an unidentified male riding a dirt bike who fled after the shooting.
Police and city officials said videos on social media showed groups of dirt bikes and ATVS riding through the city on Saturday.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Philadelphia City Council approved a measure Thursday giving police more authority to seize illegal vehicles. The measure, which still needs the signature of Mayor Jim Kenney, came after residents’ concerns about safety and disruption due to such vehicles roaring through the streets.
The measure would also close a perceived loophole by applying a fine now assessed on ATVs to dune buggies and other vehicles.
Officials have said police have a policy of not chasing the vehicles due to the danger to both riders and officers. And council members have said they are looking into other options for people who ride dirt bikes, including perhaps a designated park, the Inquirer reported.
Crash in funeral procession hurts 3
JOHNSTOWN — Authorities say a crash during a funeral procession for two children killed in a fire last month sent three people to a western Pennsylvania hospital over the weekend.
Police say the procession was heading through downtown Johnstown about 4 p.m. Sunday when a driver who wasn’t part of the procession cut off one of the cars in the line, causing a rear-end collision of two other cars.
The three injured motorists were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Police tracked the first vehicle to Richland Township and found the driver, but no charges were immediately announced.
The procession had been organized in honor of Collin Ferguson, 5, and Feya Ferguson, 4, who were killed in a house fire in the city’s Moxham section two weeks ago. City fire chief Bob Statler said the cause of the May 30 blaze, which also injured two adults, is under investigation but it appears to have been accidental.
Philly man wanted in fatal stabbing
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Authorities on Monday were looking for a Philadelphia man wanted in the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Police found the body of Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia, with multiple stab wounds inside a hotel room on Friday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Autopsy results were pending.
Authorities charged her boyfriend, Frankie Lane, 59, with murder and weapons offenses. They were seeking information about his whereabouts.
The prosecutor’s office and Atlantic City and Philadelphia police were handling the investigation.
No other information was available.
Pa. gas-well revenue falls
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s counties and municipal governments will see the lowest level of annual fee revenue they get from Marcellus Shale gas wells, as drilling slowed and prices sank during the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said Monday.
Impact fee revenue from Marcellus Shale wells sank to $146 million from drilling activity in 2020, down $54 million from the year before, the commission said.
Lawmakers authorized the fee in 2012, pinning it to new wells and the price of natural gas.
But the average price of natural gas in 2020 was $2.08 per million British thermal units, down from $2.63 in 2019. Pennsylvania also saw the fewest number of new wells drilled than in any year since the law was enacted, the commission said.
Most of the money, about $71.5 million, goes to county and municipal governments, while smaller amounts are earmarked for environmental improvement programs, roadway repairs and water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.
- Associated Press