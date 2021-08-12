State Briefs

Man charged after human head found in freezer
LANCASTER (AP) — A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after a human head was found in a freezer at his family’s home and a dismembered body was found in a bed.
Donald Meshey Jr., 32, also faces counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.
Lancaster police went to the home around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in a response to a phone call from a woman asking for a welfare check on a relative. She said Meshey had told her there was a head in a freezer at the home and a body in a bed. She also told police she believed she had seen the head in the freezer while inside the residence.
When officers spoke with Meshey, he took them to the kitchen and removed what appeared to be a human head from the freezer. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the head was human, police said.
Meshey later told detectives he stabbed a body in his father’s bedroom multiple times and then dismembered the body, which he referred to as a “cadaver doll.” Police did not include further information about what that meant.
Officials have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity, saying only that it was a male and that an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. It also wasn’t clear how many people lived in the home or if anyone else was there when the attack occurred.
Bank manager accused of setting fire
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The former branch manager of a western Pennsylvania credit union stole $340,000 and then set the bank safe on fire to throw off investigators, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
A federal grand jury indicted Patty Lynn Mavrakis of Belle Vernon on Wednesday on charges of embezzlement, wire fraud and using a fire to commit a federal felony.
Authorities said Mavrakis, 63, was working at the Valley 1st Community Federal Union in September 2016 when the alleged theft occurred.
She’s accused of starting the fire and then claiming the blaze had destroyed the missing money.
Federal prosecutors said she put in an insurance claim for the money she’s accused of stealing.
Mavrakis is expected to appear in court next month, and prosecutors are asking for $50,000 unsecured bond. She does not have a lawyer listed on the docket.
Prosecutors: SEPTA managers took bribes
PHILADELPHIA — Seven former maintenance managers with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and two outside vendors defrauded the agency out of more than $870,000 through a yearslong scheme, according to federal prosecutors.
The charges were made public Wednesday. The managers received cash bribes and personal goods including hunting supplies, ATV equipment, rare gold coins and a whippet puppy in exchange for facilitating the scheme, which ran from 2013 to 2019, according to prosecutors.
According to court filings, a now-retired manager initially approached the two vendors and offered to steer legitimate SEPTA business to them in return for monthly bribes of $1,000 to $2,000 and other occasional gifts. When the manager retired in June 2015, he recruited his successor into the scheme, and other SEPTA officials joined the scheme in the following years, prosecutors said.
The nine defendants face charges such as theft and wire fraud and could face several years in prison if convicted. They also would likely have to forfeit any pension benefits they have earned.
Bank manager accused of setting fire
PITTSBURGH — The former branch manager of a western Pennsylvania credit union stole $340,000 and then set the bank safe on fire to throw off investigators, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
A federal grand jury indicted Patty Lynn Mavrakis of Belle Vernon on Wednesday on charges of embezzlement, wire fraud and using a fire to commit a federal felony.
Authorities said Mavrakis, 63, was working at the Valley 1st Community Federal Union in September 2016 when the alleged theft occurred.
She’s accused of starting the fire and then claiming the blaze had destroyed the missing money.
Federal prosecutors said she put in an insurance claim for the money she’s accused of stealing.
Mavrakis is expected to appear in court next month, and prosecutors are asking for $50,000 unsecured bond. She does not have a lawyer listed on the docket.