State Briefs

Judge vacates murder conviction

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge has vacated a 1984 murder conviction of a man who had been serving a life sentence in a Philadelphia slaying.

The judge, supported by Philadelphia’s prosecutor, ruled last month that the rights of Willie Stokes were violated because he wasn’t told that a key witness against him had been prosecuted for perjury after his conviction. The federal court ordered Stokes retried within 120 days or released.

The witness testified in November that he falsely implicated Stokes in the 1980 murder of Leslie Campbell in north Philadelphia because prosecutors at the time promised him a favorable deal on open cases against him. The witness recanted that preliminary hearing testimony at the trial of Stokes.

Despite that, prosecutors got a conviction and life-without-parole sentence against Stokes and then pursued perjury charges against Lee for recanting his preliminary hearing testimony. For more than three decades, that perjury prosecution and conviction wasn’t disclosed to Stokes, who could have used it in his appeals.

“We just want him home. It’s been a long fight,” Stokes’ sister Renee told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The prosecutor’s office hasn’t said whether it plans to proceed with a new trial.

Size, mass estimate of meteor released

PITTSBURGH — Scientists have released a size and mass estimate of an exploding meteor believed to have caused a loud boom and shaking of the ground across portions of suburban Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day.

NASA’s Meteor Watch social media site says a nearby infrasound station registered the blast wave from the meteor as it broke apart — and the data enabled an estimate of the energy released as equivalent to 30 tons of TNT.

Officials said a “reasonable assumption” of the speed of the meteor at about 45,000 miles per hour would allow a “ballpark” estimate of its size as about a yard in diameter with a mass close to half a ton.

If not for the cloudy weather, they said, it would have been easily visible in the daytime sky — maybe about 100 times the brightness of the full moon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan told the Tribune-Review that satellite data recorded a flash over Washington County shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday and officials believed it was due to a meteor “falling through the atmosphere.” Hefferan said a similar event occurred Sept. 17 in Hardy County, West Virginia.

Residents in South Hills and other areas reported hearing a loud noise and feeling their homes shaking and rattling. Allegheny County officials said they had confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder and lightning.

Hedge fund CEO resigns

HARRISBURG — David McCormick has resigned as CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates said Monday, as McCormick moves closer to declaring his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

McCormick has yet to officially declare his candidacy, although he has aired at least two TV commercials across Pennsylvania, bought a house in Pittsburgh and held closed-door meetings with party brass and donors.

The company’s brass said on its website that McCormick “made the decision to leave Bridgewater Associates in order to consider running for the open Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania.”

McCormick, 56, had worked for Bridgewater Associates and lived in Connecticut since 2009.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0