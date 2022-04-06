State Briefs

Man acquitted of all charges in slaying

PHILADELPHIA — A man has been acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of the son of a high-ranking police official during a brawl at a south Philadelphia park three years ago.

A Common Pleas Court jury on Wednesday acquitted Tyquan Atkinson, 22, of murder, criminal conspiracy and weapons offenses in the March 2019 death of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco at FDR park.

Prosecutors said the victim was tailgating with friends after a Phillies game when several fights broke out among women from different groups and one threatened to “call her man.” Officials said a man later fired twice and left but shortly afterward returned and shot Flacco, the son of an Internal Affairs commander who was home from college.

Prosecutors showed a video of the brawl, called eyewitnesses and cited cellphone records they said put Atkinson in the park at the time of the shooting.

But Atkinson took the stand and denied any role in the killing, saying he wasn't in the park and was elsewhere in south Philadelphia that night. He said he drove by the park at some point and saw police lights flashing, but did not go in. The defense also cited inconsistencies in the state's case such as what clothes the shooter wore.

Erie shooting suspect turns self in

ERIE — A juvenile suspect being sought in a shooting that injured another student inside a northwestern Pennsylvania high school has turned himself in to police, authorities said.

“Earlier today, the suspect in yesterday’s school shooting turned himself in to the Erie police department," Erie city officials said in a social media post Wednesday evening.

Erie police earlier said the suspect left the school after multiple shots were fired just after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in a hallway at Erie High School.

Mike Nolan, deputy chief of the Erie police department, said investigators were confident that it was what he called “an isolated targeted incident and not a random act of violence.” He declined to discuss a possible motive but said both victim and suspect were students at the high school.

Nolan said juvenile allegations had already been filed. District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz indicated that the suspect would face only juvenile charges because the person’s age is younger than 15. Nolan said the 9 mm weapon used hadn’t been recovered and the exact number of shots fired hadn’t yet been confirmed.

The school district has said there would be no school for Erie High School students for the remainder of the week, with the annual spring break to be observed next week. Officials said counselors would be available for students, staff and parents at an adult education school.

Officials said they would release detailed information in the coming days about the plan for a return to school and vowed to take “every measure possible" to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Court: Prosecutors can try to drop case

SPRING GROVE — A court has decided to allow prosecutors in a Pennsylvania county to continue their quest to drop a misdemeanor charge against a former police officer who shot a man in handcuffs outside a bank almost four years ago.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court issued a two-sentence order Monday to clear the way for an appeal to proceed in the case of Stu Harrison. The court also granted a similar petition by Harrison’s defense attorneys, the York Daily Record reported.

Harrison had been on the Southwestern Regional police force for more than 15 years when he shot a handcuffed prisoner who refused to get into the back of a police car outside a Spring Grove bank.

Harrison, 60, now of Bluffton, South Carolina, said he meant to use a stun gun when he shot the 33-year-old suspect in the leg. State police said the stun gun and firearm were worn on different sides of the officer’s belt and were different colors and weights.

Prosecutors have tried to drop a simple assault charge against Harrison several times, most recently arguing that they could no longer prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt following the 2019 death of a key witness. A judge refused, saying about 80% of criminal cases before the court lack an independent witness.

The judge said, in denying an earlier bid to drop the case, that it was inappropriate for county prosecutors to “usurp the role of the sentencing court or even a fact-finder.”

Authorities said the defendant sought $500,000 from a bank teller but didn’t have ID or an account. His mother said he had been released from a psychiatric unit the day before and was confused. He pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and disorderly conduct and was placed on probation. He and his mother opposed dropping the case, saying the officer should face even more serious charges. They filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force.

