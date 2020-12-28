State Briefs

Man charged in woman’s death
DRUMS — A man has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of a missing autistic woman after authorities said he told them where to find her body in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Harold Haulman III, 42, is also charged in Luzerne County with abuse of a corpse and kidnapping in the death of Erica Shultz, 26, whose body was found in a wooded area in Butler Township.
The victim’s sister reported her missing Dec. 6 to Bloomsburg police, the (Wilkes-Barre) Times Leader reported. Investigators said a witness reported seeing the victim get into a minivan after leaving work at a Bloomsburg grocery store on Nov. 14. They said Haulman owns a vehicle of the same description.
Haulman was interviewed by FBI agents two days before Christmas in Battle Creek, Michigan. When he failed to attend a second interview on Christmas Eve, investigators tracked him from Michigan to Duncannon, Pennsylvania, where he arrived Christmas morning. A Norfolk Southern Railway police officer saw him walking on railroad tracks the next day and alleged that he used a box cutter on his arm and expressed a wish to die.
Detectives allege that Haulman was interviewed in a hospital and directed them to the victim’s body, which had head trauma and defensive wounds. Investigators said the two met on a dating website. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Haulman and phone numbers listed for him had been reassigned or were no longer in service.
Officials: 1 dead in apparent gas rupture
TANNERSVILLE — The apparent rupture of a gas main and a forceful release of natural gas overturned a car on a rural eastern Pennsylvania road early Christmas morning, killing a New York woman and injuring a passenger, authorities said.
Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac Jr. said it appears that sometime after midnight Thursday the 33-year-old woman and three passengers were heading south on Lower Swiftwater Road when “something erupted under her car and she was killed.”
Yanac said the woman was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. He name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of her relatives. The injured man was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township.
Chief Kent Werkheiser of the Pocono Township police department said there was not a blast, but rather a forceful release of natural gas from a 12-inch gas main running under the rural highway, also known as Route 314, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported.
“There was no fireball. There were no flames,” Werkheimer said. “The car was on the roadway and it caused the car to turn over on its roof, causing the injuries.” A township police official said a hole about eight-feet wide was left in the roadway.
Reading-based natural gas company UGI said the company’s “thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved.”
Associated Press