State Briefs

Gunfire wounds teens in Philly
PHILADELPHIA — Gunfire in different parts of northeast Philadelphia wounded two juveniles at a basketball court and another youth who was shot in the back, police said.
The first shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday inside a basketball court near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, police said. A 16-year-old was hit in the leg and arm and a 13-year-old was hit in the shoulder. Both were at hospitals.
Shortly after 7 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood, a 17-year-old was shot in the back, police said. He also was hospitalized.
No arrests were reported in either case. A number of other people were wounded in shootings and stabbings around the city.
ELKINS, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to two days and ordered to pay more than $700,000 restitution after pleading guilty to bank fraud, federal prosecutors in West Virginia said.
Randall Joseph Smail, 23, of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in July. Smail made up an account statement from Kraken Bitcoin Exchange showing he had $64 million in Bitcoin currency and showed it when he applied for a half-million-dollar loan from Pendleton Community Bank, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office said.
Smail also used other fictitious paperwork showing $10 million in another bank that he transferred from his cryptocurrency account, Powell’s office said. Smail knew all of the information was false and used the documents to defraud the bank, prosecutors said.
Smail was sentenced Friday. He was ordered to pay $773,093.90 in restitution.
DA: Police justified in shooting man
SLATINGTON — A prosecutor says police were justified in shooting a man authorities say opened fire on officers trying to arrest him in connection with shots fired a day earlier outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store.
Authorities allege that Adam Zaborowski, 35, fired dozens of rounds from an AK-47 on Aug. 1 in Slatington. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Monday that officers were justified in firing not only in self-defense, but in defense of others in the densely populated area.
“Here it is abundantly clear that Zaborowski, in firing upon the officer and the six troopers, exhibited an intention to endanger their lives and inflict serious bodily injury. Their use of deadly force in returning fire was completely justified,” Martin said. Zaborowski was wounded, but survived.
Authorities allege that Zaborowski entered Cigars International in Northampton County’s Bethlehem Township on July 31 and became irate when he was told he needed a mask, grabbing two cigars and leaving without paying. A staff member followed him outside, and police allege that Zaborowski fired into the air and then fired twice at the staff member. A patron was sitting behind the staff member, but no one was injured.
A day later, a Slatington officer and six state troopers tried to stop Zaborowski when they spotted him driving in the borough, but they allege he stopped, got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting a patrol vehicle and grazing an officer. The seven officers returned fire, striking Zaborowski, who was briefly hospitalized.
Zaborowski is facing numerous charges in both Lehigh and Northampton counties, including attempted homicide, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bail while awaiting trial.
Associated Press
