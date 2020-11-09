State Briefs

Smail also used other fictitious paperwork showing $10 million in another bank that he transferred from his cryptocurrency account, Powell’s office said. Smail knew all of the information was false and used the documents to defraud the bank, prosecutors said.

Smail was sentenced Friday. He was ordered to pay $773,093.90 in restitution.

DA: Police justified in shooting man

SLATINGTON — A prosecutor says police were justified in shooting a man authorities say opened fire on officers trying to arrest him in connection with shots fired a day earlier outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store.

Authorities allege that Adam Zaborowski, 35, fired dozens of rounds from an AK-47 on Aug. 1 in Slatington. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Monday that officers were justified in firing not only in self-defense, but in defense of others in the densely populated area.

“Here it is abundantly clear that Zaborowski, in firing upon the officer and the six troopers, exhibited an intention to endanger their lives and inflict serious bodily injury. Their use of deadly force in returning fire was completely justified,” Martin said. Zaborowski was wounded, but survived.