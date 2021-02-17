State Briefs

Police: 8 shot near transit station

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least seven people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday near a transit station in north Philadelphia, and one was critically injured, police said.

A 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs shortly before 3 p.m. near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood, police said.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back, two other men aged 21 and 53 were hit in the legs and a 36-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were each struck in the thigh. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the right arm. A 48-year-old man later walked into a hospital with a graze wound to his stomach, police said.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it’s unclear whether the firearms confiscated were used in what she called a “very brazen” shooting. The identity of the person in custody wasn’t immediately released.