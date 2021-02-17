State Briefs

Police: 8 shot near transit station
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least seven people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday near a transit station in north Philadelphia, and one was critically injured, police said.
A 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs shortly before 3 p.m. near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood, police said.
Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back, two other men aged 21 and 53 were hit in the legs and a 36-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were each struck in the thigh. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the right arm. A 48-year-old man later walked into a hospital with a graze wound to his stomach, police said.
Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it’s unclear whether the firearms confiscated were used in what she called a “very brazen” shooting. The identity of the person in custody wasn’t immediately released.
The shooting occurred near the SEPTA station on Broad Street, the city’s major north-south thoroughfare, and next to Einstein Medical Center, where all but one of the victims were taken. The seventh victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.
A SEPTA spokesperson said it occurred on the street rather than on SEPTA property, and no transit system employees were injured.
11 rescued from flooded streets
PHILADELPHIA — At least 11 people were rescued Tuesday evening after a large water main break in Philadelphia left cars submerged and the area flooded, authorities said.
The 48-inch break occurred around 6 p.m. in the Nicetown area of North Philadelphia, news outlets reported.
Flood waters consumed the streets, swamping cars and leaving workers and customers of a nearby U-Haul storage facility trapped inside, authorities said.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said one woman was freed from her car, which was immersed in the floodwater, and 10 others were rescued from the U-Haul facility.
No injuries were reported. The Philadelphia Water Department said customers who experienced reduced water pressure should see normal flow return.
It’s unclear what caused the rupture. Similar water main breaks have occurred blocks from the site, including a break in 2015 near the Bakers Square shopping center that flooded the streets with nearly 7 million gallons of water, news outlets reported.
Man sentenced in slaying
EASTON — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison in the eastern Pennsylvania murder of a woman four years ago that authorities called a gang-related revenge killing.
A Northampton County judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Xavier Snyder, 20, of Washington, New Jersey. Snyder had pleaded guilty in November 2019 to third-degree murder and conspiracy in the February 2017 slaying of 19-year-old Teayahe Glover of Bethlehem.
In January of last year, jurors deliberated for about three hours before acquitting 37-year-old Kasheem Aiken of Easton of homicide and conspiracy in Glover’s death. Snyder had testified that Aiken blamed Glover for a shooting that wounded their friend. Aiken’s attorney alleged that Snyder shot the victim to rise in the ranks in a gang.