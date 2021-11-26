State Briefs

Boy fatally wounded in target shooting incident

HEREFORD — A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day while he was with someone who was target shooting in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the child’s home in Hereford, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Friday. The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short timer later.

Adams said the shooter is known to police, but the incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed so far. Authorities have not disclosed specific details about the shooting, and the child’s name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Stray bullet kills man at Thanksgiving dinner

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania — A man eating Thanksgiving dinner inside a home in the Philadelphia suburbs was killed by a stray bullet that pierced a window, authorities said.

The victim, Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was shot in the torso just before 9:30 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a press release issued Friday. He was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one in the home was involved in the argument outside that apparently sparked the shooting, prosecutors said. The suspected gunman remains at large.

Suspect Kevon Clarke, 19, of Norristown, fired several shots in the area during a dispute with relatives over liquor that had gone missing from a gathering earlier in the day, officials said. He is named in a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

Police said that surveillance videos and an analysis of the bullet hole helped them determine that the bullet came from Clarke’s location. They also hope to speak with two other men seen running from the scene.

Associated Press

