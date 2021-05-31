State Briefs

Gator recaptured in Susquehanna
WRIGHTSVILLE — An alligator that wandered away from his owner’s Pennsylvania home slipped into the Susquehanna River but was found the following day.
Oscar is believed to have gotten out of the pen at the Wrightsville home Thursday, the York Daily Record reported. The home is about 100 feet from the river’s west bank, and the 3-foot-long animal was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna.
Owner Tyler Hake, a biologist who works with reptiles and has had Oscar since he was about 16, was in western Pennsylvania conducting a survey. On Friday, he and a borough crew walked the riverbank and spotted Oscar in the river, pretty much in front of Hake’s home, and were able to recapture him.
Hake said he appreciated the aid provided by the police department and borough workers, calling them “super helpful.”
Coroner: ATV overturns, killing rider
DERRY — An all-terrain vehicle overturned onto a western Pennsylvania road over the weekend, killing the rider, authorities said.
The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said Monday that the accident happened about 9:45 a.m. Sunday in Derry Township.
Officials said the ATV overturned onto the roadway “for an unknown reason,” throwing the rider, who wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The coroner’s office said township resident Joshua Shugars, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was attributed to multiple blunt-force injuries and was ruled accidental.
Jury selection set in UPMC suit
ALTOONA — Jury selection is scheduled Tuesday for a trial over the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s federal lawsuit against a Cleveland firm over allegations that an actuarial employee vastly understated the pension liability being assumed by UPMC when it acquired Altoona Hospital in 2013.
UPMC says in the lawsuit against CBIZ Inc. that it wouldn’t have acquired Altoona Regional Health System in 2013 had it known the hospital’s full liability, the (Altoona) Mirror reported. The lawsuit says the liability was $123 million more than what was stated in pension documents.
UPMC is seeking $142 million in damages, plus punitive damages, in the legal action naming CBIZ and its now-retired, Maryland-based actuary.
Lawyers for CBIZ argue that its financial report was intended for Altoona Regional’s use in preparing financial statements and not for use by third parties, and it had no idea that the local hospital board was seeking to “partner” with any large hospital or that UPMC was relying on its actuarial report as a factor in the purchase.
The CBIZ defense also contends that UPMC’s acquisition has been a financial asset and it suffered no financial damages, saying in a pretrial narrative that UPMC Altoona “has performed extraordinarily well despite the revised pension figures.”