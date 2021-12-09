State Briefs

6 hurt in train, trolley collision

DARBY — A freight train and a trolley collided early Thursday just outside Philadelphia, leaving the trolley driver and five passengers injured.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority trolley was traveling east toward Philadelphia with 20 people onboard when its front passenger side was struck around 8:30 a.m. by a CSX freight train in Darby, where the two transit systems cross paths.

The six injured people aboard the trolley were treated at hospitals for injuries, mostly to the neck and back. No one aboard the train was injured, though it wasn’t clear how many people it was carrying.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The accident will also be reviewed by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Man charged in dismembered woman’s death

TAMPA — A Florida grand jury indicted a man on first-degree murder charges Thursday after police say he killed a Pennsylvania woman and dumped her dismembered body into a bay.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said it had obtained an indictment against Robert Kessler, 69. He had been charged with second-degree murder for last month’s death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts, 47, of Erie, Pennsylvania.

A fisherman spotted body parts belonging to her in McKay Bay. Police released photos of her tattoo — three hearts including the name of her son. The photos went viral online and made their way back to her family in Pennsylvania where she had been reported missing.

The relationship between Kessler and Crone-Overholts was unclear. Interim Tampa Police Chief Ruben Delgado said last month that the two had been living together after meeting at a fast-food restaurant.

Police found her blood inside his van and home, Delgado said.

It’s unclear if Kessler has retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Prosecutors have not decided yet whether to seek the death penalty.

