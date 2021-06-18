State Briefs

Prosecutors: NJ brothers killed man
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — Two New Jersey brothers who authorities say killed a man and tried to dump his body in a wooded area in eastern Pennsylvania have been charged with homicide and several other counts.
The Bucks County District Attorney said the slaying was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by a Pennsylvania state trooper who was on routine patrol in the area of Richland Township when he saw what he thought was a disabled vehicle with its flashers on.
As he approached the vehicle, the trooper noticed Joshua Gamble, 17, on the ground, and ordered him to identify himself. He also saw Gamble had blood on his clothing, his car key fob and a single work glove, prosecutors said.
The trooper then heard Anthony Gamble, 19, running in the woods toward the car and ordered him to stop. Anthony Gamble also had blood splatter on his shoes and clothing, prosecutors said.
An investigation soon led authorities to the body of Kevin Rosero, 26, of Somerset, New Jersey. He was found in a nearby wooded area and had suffered stab wounds to his head, neck, upper chest and arm.
The Gamble brothers, both of Somerset, apparently were attempting to dispose of Rosero’s body and clean up evidence when the trooper arrived, according to prosecutors. They were arraigned Thursday night on charges of homicide, conspiracy, possession of instruments of crime and tampering with evidence.
Joshua Gamble was charged as an adult, prosecutors said, and it wasn’t known Friday if either brother has retained an attorney.
It’s not yet known why or where Rosero was killed and if he had any connection to either Gamble brother, prosecutors said.
Harris to visit Pi
ttsburgh
HARRISBURG — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Pittsburgh on Monday with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Harris’ office said.
The visit comes as President Joe Biden’s administration pushes an infrastructure plan in Congress. Walsh visited eastern Pennsylvania earlier in June to tout Biden’s infrastructure plan.
Biden originally went to Pittsburgh on March 31 to unveil a $2.3 trillion plan that he billed as “a once-in-a-generation investment in America” that would also undo tax cuts for corporations under Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.
Biden in late April went to Philadelphia’s William H. Gray III 30th Street Station to celebrate Amtrak’s 50th anniversary and his plan’s aid for rail service.
Biden hopes for a deal with Republicans who are resisting his ideas and trimming the potential spending, but he also is trying to assure Democrats that he will not leave behind their priorities.
Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has backed Biden’s plans, while Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey countered with a smaller plan that he said is more narrowly tailored to infrastructure and does not include what he called social welfare programs.
Casey called that plan a “slap in the face” because it left out funding for home and community-based services for the elderly and disabled.