State Briefs

Prosecutors: NJ brothers killed man

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — Two New Jersey brothers who authorities say killed a man and tried to dump his body in a wooded area in eastern Pennsylvania have been charged with homicide and several other counts.

The Bucks County District Attorney said the slaying was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by a Pennsylvania state trooper who was on routine patrol in the area of Richland Township when he saw what he thought was a disabled vehicle with its flashers on.

As he approached the vehicle, the trooper noticed Joshua Gamble, 17, on the ground, and ordered him to identify himself. He also saw Gamble had blood on his clothing, his car key fob and a single work glove, prosecutors said.

The trooper then heard Anthony Gamble, 19, running in the woods toward the car and ordered him to stop. Anthony Gamble also had blood splatter on his shoes and clothing, prosecutors said.

An investigation soon led authorities to the body of Kevin Rosero, 26, of Somerset, New Jersey. He was found in a nearby wooded area and had suffered stab wounds to his head, neck, upper chest and arm.