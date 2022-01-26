State Briefs

Man gets life terms in slayings

NORRISTOWN — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and mother-in law in a home near Philadelphia in which two children were also present.

Frederick Clea, 59, was immediately sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County to two consecutive life terms in prison without possibility of parole in the slayings of 41-year-old Latiya Clea and 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders in July 2020 in Cheltenham Township.

Judge Gary Silow, who convicted Clea after a nonjury trial, called his conduct “horrific and hard to believe.”

Defense attorney Thomas Egan III had argued Tuesday that his client acted “in the heat of passion” and wasn’t in his normal state of mind, whether through stress, pandemic lockdowns or lack of sleep. He argued for a conviction of voluntary manslaughter or at most third-degree murder.

Assistant District Attorney Gabriella Soreth, however, said the defendant “executed his wife and mother-in-law while his two children watched.”

Clea testified that he didn’t remember shooting the victims and apologized, saying they didn’t deserve what happened to them. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he called his trial and conviction an “obstruction of justice,” blamed his actions on a “chemical imbalance,” and said he plans to appeal.

Man charged in parking lot shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged with aggravated assault and other crimes in a shooting in a Pittsburgh mall parking lot last month.

John Hayden, 21, is also charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses in the Dec. 14 gunfire at the Waterworks mall near the borough of Aspinwall.

Authorities allege that Hayden and a woman were at a customer service desk inside the Walmart store in the mall when he got into an argument with several other people. Authorities allege that the defendant and his companion got into their vehicle and stopped near the front of the store where the group had gathered, and shots rang out.

No one was injured, which Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich called “a miracle.” A vehicle was damaged and the store was evacuated but later reopened.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for Hayden couldn’t be found Wednesday.

Officer dragged by stolen SUV

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say charges have been filed against a sport utility vehicle driver accused of dragging a Philadelphia police officer about five blocks after a traffic stop.

Officers had stopped the vehicle on Tuesday night for several traffic violations when they saw what they believed was a gun, police said.

“The male was reaching for the gun. Even though the police officer was telling him to just show his hands, don’t reach for what appeared to be the gun, and he reached for the gun very quickly,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The driver fled at high speed with the officer still inside the SUV, and a struggle between the officer and the driver ensued, police said. “During the struggle, the officer was able to hold onto the steering wheel and the male’s arm to prevent him from grabbing the firearm,” police said in a statement.

Police said the SUV hit several parked cars and finally came to rest. The driver was arrested and a loaded .9 mm handgun was recovered, police said. The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was later released.

Police said Amir Dickerson, 25, faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, fleeting police, a firearms crime and other offenses. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney; a listed number in his name wasn’t in service Wednesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0