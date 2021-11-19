State Briefs

Student falls down trash chute, dies

STATE COLLEGE — A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities said Friday.

Justine Gross, a sophomore from New Jersey, was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police said a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump, where officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Officers reviewed surveillance recordings showing the woman was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor of her building, campus police said. They believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Gross’ mother said to NJ.com that she had been told by her daughter’s friends that she had met a man who gave her “a smoke” — referring to illegal drugs — shortly before she fell. She also raised concerns about some of her last communications with her daughter.

‘Tiger Lady’ identified as Pa. teen

BELVIDERE, N.J. — Authorities used DNA to finally identify the body of a 1991 homicide victim in New Jersey known by her tattoo as “Tiger Lady.” However, her death and killer remain unknown.

Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer on Friday announced the victim is Wendy Louise Baker of Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

She was 16 years old when her body was found off Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township near the Pennsylvania line on Oct. 26, 1991. Her death was ruled a homicide, but investigators were never able to determine how she died. There were no gunshot wounds or significant trauma.

She became known as the “Tiger Lady” because of a tiger tattoo on her left calf.

The prosecutor says DNA extracted from her bones in 2020 helped authorities update her profile and to explore geneological databases. That led police in July 2021 to one of her uncles in Pennsylvania, who identified his missing niece. Her mother died in 1999 and her father died in 2015. The prosecutor said she was raised by her stepmother until she was 15 years old.

4 teens charged with ethnic intimidation

PHILADELPHIA — Four teens are accused of ethnic intimidation and other charges in what police said was a racial attack on a city subway.

The teens, who range in age from 13 to 16, are Black and police said they targeted four Asian American students from Central High School.

Video posted on social media showed the teens on Wednesday yelling at three students when a fourth stepped in and told them to stop, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said. The youths attacked her, banging her head against the subway doors and hitting her as she lay on the floor. Nestle said she “was a hero” and did not not suffer serious injuries.

“There is no indication at this point that there was any provocation on the part of the victims,” Nestel said.

The four were charged Thursday as juveniles with aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, criminal conspiracy and disorderly conduct. Their names were not released because of their ages.

Associated Press

Philadelphia city employees must get vaccinated

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia city workers will be required to be vaccinated or get an exemption by mid-January, city health officials said Friday.

The announcement reverses course from previous directives that allowed unvaccinated workers to wear double masks while at work in enclosed offices. City officials had mandated this summer that new employees be vaccinated as a condition of employment, and recently the city mandated that nonunion employees be vaccinated by Dec. 1.

The new mandate covers workers represented by four city labor unions, as well as some city contractors, and requires two doses or an approved exemption by Jan. 14.

Officials said employees who fail to comply will be considered unable to fulfill their duties and will be placed on unpaid leave for no longer than 15 days. Continued refusal to be vaccinated could result in firing, city officials wrote.

The mandate reverses course on allowing employees to opt out, instead requiring an approved medical or religious exemption.

Officials at the union representing many of the city’s 6,000-plus police officers said they plan to fight the mandate.

