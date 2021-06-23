State Briefs

Worker dies after fall through roof
SOUTH PARK — A masonry company worker was pronounced dead after falling through the roof of a building in a park near Pittsburgh, authorities said.
Allegheny County police and paramedics were called shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Agricultural Building in the South Park Fairgrounds and found the 59-year-old man unresponsive. Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead the scene, officials said.
Detectives said the man was an employee of Marsa Masonry who was doing work on the building. They say he left the scaffolding from which he was working and climbed onto the roof of the building. A witness reported seeing him fall backwards and go through a skylight in the roof, falling about 21 feet, officials said.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. Authorities said foul play isn’t suspected. Anyone with information was asked to call county police. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
House OKs Health
secretary limits
HARRISBURG — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday voted to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports” by colleges, universities or government buildings and put new restrictions on the health secretary’s powers during a health emergency.
Representatives voted 112-89, on party lines, to approve the measure that supporters described as a way to protect private health information, but opponents warned would needlessly endanger public health.
The bill would prevent the state health secretary from ordering closures and from requiring people who have not been exposed to a contagion to physically distance, wear a mask, “conduct a specific hygienic practice” such as hand-washing, quarantine or restrict travel.
The Wolf administration believes those restrictions, if enacted, would apply in all cases, not just during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The proposal was amended in the House, so has to go back to the state Senate for another vote before it can land on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. Wolf said he will veto it.
Ex-mayor acquitted in armed encounter
GREENSBURG — The former mayor of a western Pennsylvania town has been acquitted of all charges in an armed encounter with several minors in a park following an altercation involving his son.
Jurors deliberated for four hours Wednesday before acquitting former Derry mayor Kevin Gross of a dozen misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. On Tuesday, a Westmoreland County judge had dismissed felony aggravated assault charges after prosecutors rested their case.
Gross resigned in April 2019 less than a week after he was accused of pointing a weapon at a 15-year-old youth in a borough park and ordering him to the ground. Prosecutors also accused the 40-year-old defendant of ordering three girls who were bystanders to put their cellphones down.
Prosecutors argued that Gross acted in a frightening way toward the children and escalated the situation.
But defense attorney Tim Andrews argued that Gross did not intend to harm or scare anyone and pointed the weapon at the ground to try to get control of the situation, which he had been told involved a knife.
Pete Caravello, assistant district attorney, said he was “disappointed for the victims” but respected the jury’s verdict.