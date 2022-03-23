State Briefs

Woman convicted in boy’s death

ANNVILLE — A Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of first- and third-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old boy who authorities said was starved and beaten before his death almost two years ago.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before convicting Kimberly Maurer, 37, of all charges including child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the May 2020 death of 12-year-old Maxwell Schollenberger, the Lebanon Daily News reported.

Defense attorney Andrew Race said Wednesday that his client faces a mandatory life term without possibility of parole when she is sentenced June 1.

Lebanon County authorities said the boy’s naked, feces-covered body was found in a soiled bed in a room that was caked with feces and urine. He had a broken eye socket and multiple signs of blunt force trauma, and the cause of death was attributed to prolonged starvation, malnutrition and blunt force trauma, officials said.

In September 2020, authorities accused Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, and Maurer, his fiancée, of keeping the boy in a dark room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well. The boy’s room had no lights and duct tape closed the shades while metal hooks kept the room locked from outside, officials said.

Scott Schollenberger pleaded guilty last month shortly before his scheduled trial date to charges including criminal homicide, child endangerment and conspiracy. He was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Pittsburgh to fire 5 cops

PITTSBURGH — Five Pittsburgh police officers will be fired following an internal investigation into their interaction with a 54-year-old man, who died a day after police shocked him multiple times with a stun gun, officials said Wednesday.

The names of the officers or details of the investigation were not released by Lee Schmidt, the city’s public safety director, in accordance with the police department’s collective bargaining agreement. The agreement gives each officer the opportunity to use arbitration to challenge the discipline imposed.

Schmidt said three other officers who were involved in the episode will keep their jobs.

All eight officers were suspended with pay and faced disciplinary hearings after the death of Jim Rogers in October. Police shocked him with a stun gun multiple times in connection with an alleged bicycle theft in the Bloomfield neighborhood.

The medical examiner in January ruled the death accidental and resulting from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Mayor Ed Gainey said Rogers “deserved to live a life of joy; he deserved to live a long one. And he didn’t deserve to lose his life at the hands of police officers.”

Agencies sending body armor to Ukraine

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police and the state Capitol Police are donating used body armor to efforts in Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state officials said Wednesday.

Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said the ballistic vests and helmets are intended for Ukrainian police officers and aid workers in Ukraine, and are to be shipped by the California Army National Guard, as long as the federal government approves.

The two agencies produced about 110 used police bulletproof vests and 15 surplus ballistic helmets.

“This is surplus equipment that would be thrown away otherwise,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference at state police headquarters.

Wolf said states cannot send weapons to a foreign country, but said the Ukrainian consulate has asked for food and masks for protection from the coronavirus, so his administration is working on those requests.

Wolf also has asked the Legislature to approve $2 million in state aid for Ukrainians fleeing the invasion who may come to Pennsylvania. Wolf said Wednesday that he has no information about Ukrainian refugees arriving in the state.

