State Briefs

Parents killed, suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting
MOUNT LEBANON — A man who told police he had killed his parents opened fire, injuring two officers, before dying following a chase early Thursday in western Pennsylvania, police said.
According to police, the 25-year-old was initially cooperative after calling 911 to report he had killed his parents. But then he opened fire.
The man fled in a car and the pursuit ended when he crashed. The suspect had a gunshot wound, but it did not come from any officers, police said. His cause of death was under investigation.
A Dormont police officer who was wearing a bullletproof vest was shot in the chest, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
An officer from Mount Lebanon also was injured. The officer was treated and released at the hospital.
Authorities have not released the names of the suspect and his parents.
The incident remained under investigation.
‘Election integrity’ home visits reported
HARRISBURG — York County officials have received reports about people purporting to be from an “election integrity committee” going to homes and questioning residents about their vote in the 2020 presidential election, the York Dispatch reported Thursday.
The reports come as county officials are under pressure from supporters of former President Donald Trump to submit to an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of the 2020 presidential election being pursued by a state senator who has helped spread Trump’s baseless falsehoods that the election was rigged against him.
York County’s president commissioner, Julie Wheeler, told the Dispatch that she received numerous calls and emails about the activity and referred the matter to the Southern York Regional Police Department.
Chad Baker, the county’s Democratic Party chair, said the group appears to be targeting registered Democrats in an attempt to seek out voter fraud.
“There is an intimidation factor, and that’s what their intent is,” Baker said.
Steve Snell, a registered Democrat, said two women claiming to be members of the committee knocked on his door Saturday and asked to speak with his 89-year-old mother-in-law.
They did not ask who she voted for, Snell said.
In May, the U.S. Department of Justice told Republican lawmakers in Arizona that a plan to question voters could violate laws against voter intimidation.