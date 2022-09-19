 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Briefs

  • 0

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire

GREENVILLE, Pa. — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.

Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said.

State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

People are also reading…

Associated Press

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News