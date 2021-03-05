State Briefs

Firefighters save bride’s wedding dress
BLUE BELL — Firefighters in Pennsylvania saved a bride’s wedding, already postponed by COVID-19, from going up in flames.
The fire broke out Thursday night in the ceiling of a building at the historic Normandy Farm Hotel. Inside the building was Caitlin Kerezsi’s wedding dress.
She was eating at a restaurant across the street when she saw the smoke and started running, she told WPVI-TV.
“The dresses were in there and the firefighters did an incredible job. They got everything out. Got the dresses out, my brother-in-law’s suit, luggage, money,” Kerezsi said.
She had canceled the wedding last March because of the coronavirus pandemic and feared she’d have to postpone it again.
The bride-to-be said her Friday wedding was “destined for greatness.”
“If we can get through COVID and we can get through a fire, I think we can get through just about anything,” she said.
The fire heavily damaged nine-room guest house dates to the 1800s, Normandy Farm owner Bud Hansen said. But the hotel remained open and the wedding would take place as planned.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Lawmaker considers Senate run
HARRISBURG — Sharif Street, a Democratic state senator from Philadelphia and the vice chair of the state Democratic Party, said he is considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in next year’s election.
Street, 46, was just elected to his second term in the state Senate last year. He will start an exploratory committee of more than 100 people next month to start the formal process, he said.
Street, who has a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and spent almost two decades as a lawyer, is the son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.
He has spent the past couple years campaigning around Pennsylvania for Democratic candidates as the state party’s No. 2 official.
The race is wide open for both parties in what could become the nation’s most competitive Senate contest next year after Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he would not run for a third term.
Already declared on the Democratic side are Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia.
On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the GOP’s unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has filed paperwork to run, as have more than a half-dozen of unknown or first-time candidates from both parties.
2 charged in robbery with explosives
PHILADELPHIA — Two Philadelphians have been indicted on allegations they tried to use explosives to rob a Wawa convenience store amid unrest and protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.
Desiree Adorno, 65, and Michael Fields, 34, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to use explosive devices to steal lottery tickets and money from the safe in the Wawa on Richmond Street near the Betsy Ross Bridge — far from where the protests against police brutality and racial injustice were centered. Fields was also charged with possessing an unregistered firearm.
Fields had his initial court appearance Friday, while Adorno is due in federal court Monday, according to federal officials. Attorney information was not listed in court documents for either Adorno or Fields.
According to the arrest affidavit, police allege Adorno, Fields and two other unidentified people broke the window at the store on June 5 and entered and stole merchandise from the shelves. Finding the cash registers were empty, officials say Fields distributed several explosive devices to be placed near a safe, inside the lottery machine and in other areas of the store where money might be kept.
Police arrived at the store before the devices were detonated. The two unnamed participants fled in a car. Police said Fields attempted to run away, hiding under a car and in bushes and discarding the explosives and other items as he ran.
Fields was eventually apprehended by police. Adorno was taken into custody inside the store. It was unclear from the federal court documents if either had been charged locally.