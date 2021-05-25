State Briefs

3 found dead of gunshot wounds

MCDONALD — Authorities say they believe two people found dead in a western Pennsylvania home were killed by a third person whose body was also found there.

Washington County emergency dispatchers and state police say officers were called to the home in McDonald just after 8 p.m. Monday and found three people shot to death.

State police and the county coroner’s office said the gunfire stemmed from a domestic dispute. Officials said they believe two of the people were killed by the third person, whose wound is believed to have been self-inflicted.

The Washington County coroner on Tuesday identified those killed as James Garove, 27, and Christina Garove, 27, who lived at the home, and Suzanne Faingnaert, 57, who lived at a different address in McDonald. Television news stations reported that the older woman was the mother of the younger woman.

Authorities haven’t said who they believe the shooter was. Autopsies are planned, and police said more details would be released later.

StarKist to move headquarters

PITTSBURGH — StarKist Co. has announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia next year.