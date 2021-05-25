State Briefs

3 found dead of gunshot wounds
MCDONALD — Authorities say they believe two people found dead in a western Pennsylvania home were killed by a third person whose body was also found there.
Washington County emergency dispatchers and state police say officers were called to the home in McDonald just after 8 p.m. Monday and found three people shot to death.
State police and the county coroner’s office said the gunfire stemmed from a domestic dispute. Officials said they believe two of the people were killed by the third person, whose wound is believed to have been self-inflicted.
The Washington County coroner on Tuesday identified those killed as James Garove, 27, and Christina Garove, 27, who lived at the home, and Suzanne Faingnaert, 57, who lived at a different address in McDonald. Television news stations reported that the older woman was the mother of the younger woman.
Authorities haven’t said who they believe the shooter was. Autopsies are planned, and police said more details would be released later.
StarKist to move headquarters
PITTSBURGH — StarKist Co. has announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia next year.
StarKist, known for cartoon mascot Charlie the Tuna, said in a statement that the headquarters on Pittsburgh’s North Shore will close at the end of March 2022 “but the company will maintain a presence in the region.” The new headquarters will be in Virginia in the Washington, D.C., area, StarKist said.
StarKist, originally the French Sardine Co., was founded in California in 1917 and became StarKist Foods in 1953. The seafood firm’s connection with landlocked Pittsburgh came when it was sold to H.J. Heinz Co. in 1963. StarKist was acquired in 2002 by Del Monte Foods and was purchased by Dongwon Industries of South Korea in 2008.
StarKist has operations in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The world’s largest supplier of canned and packaged tuna with more than 40% of the market, StarKist in recent years has added other protein sources such as salmon and chicken.
In 2019, a federal judge ordered the company to pay a fine of $100 million following a Justice Department antitrust division investigation into packaged tuna price-fixing.