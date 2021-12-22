State Briefs

Congresswoman carjacked in park

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked in a south Philadelphia park, according to her office, which says she was uninjured.

Communications Director Lauren Cox said Scanlon had attended a meeting in FDR Park and was carjacked at gunpoint in the park about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Cox said the congresswoman was “physically unharmed.”

Police said they were working with the FBI, which is taking the lead of the investigation.

WPVI-TV reported that Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle when two armed men in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle approached and demanded the keys to the blue 2017 Acura MDX. The station reported that her personal and government cellphones were inside the SUV along with her purse and identification.

Scanlon, D-Pa., whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park, the Philadelphia Inquirer said.

Her office said Scanlon expressed gratitude to city police for their quick response and to her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, D.C., for working with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Officer, resident shot in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — A police officer was wounded by gunfire and two other officers were hurt in a crash after a shooting that left a resident injured and the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

All three officers were discharged from hospitals Wednesday after treatment following the series of events that began with a report of an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police said an officer was interviewing the alleged robbery victim when the suspect was spotted.

The officer approached the suspect, who shot the officer twice in the shoulder, police said. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that surveillance video shared by neighbors showed the suspect shooting without warning from several feet away before fleeing.

The suspect then ran into a backyard and, as police surrounded the area, fired into the home, wounding the homeowner, police said. As officers closed in, the suspect “shot himself in the head,” according to the police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw.

A police vehicle transporting the suspect to a hospital later crashed, injuring two officers, police said. All three officers were discharged Wednesday. Authorities said the suspect was in critical condition.

3 get prison in delivery driver slaying

STROUDSBURG — Three people have been sentenced to decades in prison in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver ambushed on an eastern Pennsylvania college campus four years ago.

The trio had entered guilty pleas in October in the December 2017 murder of 58-year-old Domino’s Pizza driver Richard LaBar in an unoccupied building on the East Stroudsburg University campus. Police said the defendants ordered a pizza delivered to the campus building and ambushed LaBar, who was shot in a struggle for a shotgun.

The Pocono Record reports that Israel Berrios, 21, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was sentenced Monday to 60.5 years to life in prison on a second-degree murder conviction.

The other two defendants were sentenced on second-degree murder and robbery counts. Carolina Carmona, 35, who authorities said placed the order, was sentenced to 29.5 to 60 years. Her brother, Salvador Roberts Jr., 25,who authorities said drove the couple away, was sentenced to 25 to 60 years.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso told the newspaper that Roberts apologized to LaBar’s family at the hearing and said he’d learned a lot since his arrest. Berrios quoted scripture and vowed to be a great man someday, Mancuso said.

After the shooting, authorities said, Berrios stole $100 from LaBar before the trio fled. A patrolman found the victim lying on the ground, and he was flown to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and taken off life support the following day.

